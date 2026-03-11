War in the Middle East echoes in Delhi’s trial courts: With flights stopped, here’s how judges are factoring in the disruption

The court cited the “war in West Asia” as the reason for granting the relief. (Photo: Freepik)

Last Saturday (March 7), a Delhi court granted two weeks’ interim bail to Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah University, so that he could accompany his wife to a chemotherapy session on March 12. The court cited the “war in West Asia” as the reason for granting the relief.

Siddiqui is under investigation for alleged money laundering after the Faridabad-based university came under intense scrutiny following the November 10, 2025 car explosion outside Red Fort. The blast in which 15 people were killed was linked to several individuals who were closely associated with Al Falah.

All of Siddiqui’s children have been living in the UAE since 2017. With no commercial flights operating between India and most of the Middle East, they have been unable to travel back to the country. Since Siddiqui himself is in jail, there is no one from the family to look after his wife, who is suffering from cancer.