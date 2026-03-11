War in the Middle East echoes in Delhi’s trial courts: With flights stopped, here’s how judges are factoring in the disruption

Last Saturday (March 7), a Delhi court granted two weeks’ interim bail to Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah University, so that he could accompany his wife to a chemotherapy session on March 12. The court cited the “war in West Asia” as the reason for granting the relief.
Siddiqui is under investigationfor alleged money laundering after the Faridabad-based university came under intense scrutiny following the November 10, 2025 car explosion outside Red Fort. The blast in which 15 people were killed was linked to several individuals who were closely associated with Al Falah.
All of Siddiqui’s children have been living in the UAE since 2017. With no commercial flights operating between India and most of the Middle East, they have been unable to travel back to the country. Since Siddiqui himself is in jail, there is no one from the family to look after his wife, who is suffering from cancer.
“Due to the prevailing condition of war, it cannot be expected from the children of accused/ applicant to visit India for the chemotherapy of the wife of the accused/ applicant scheduled for 12.03.2026,” Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan of Saket court said in her order.
Siddiqui had told the court that his wife, Usma Akhtar (52), was suffering from stage IV metastatic carcinoma of the ovary, and was undergoing chemotherapy at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.
“…The wife of accused/ applicant requires care and support, cannot be ignored and it is also a fact that she does not have her family or children besides her and it is only the accused/applicant being her husband who is required to give her support,” the court said.
Siddiqui was arrested on November 18 last year. Three doctors at the Al Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre are the focus of the ongoing investigation into the alleged terrorist module. The Union government has ordered a forensic audit of all university records.
Siddiqui’s oldest son has a business in the UAE. His other children are students in that country.
Siddiqui’s case isn’t the only one in which the war between Iran and the United States and Israel has been considered by courts in Delhi to grant relief to an accused person. The war has been ongoing for almost two weeks now, and a Karkardooma court this week granted more time for an accused to appear before it.
Forty-year-old Sanjay Kumar, who faces accusations of cruelty and harassment for dowry, was scheduled to appear in court with a surety. He appeared via video conferencing, and his advocate, Manish Bhadauria, cited the “ongoing war in the Middle East” as the reason for his inability to appear in person.
Kumar, who lives in Kuwait, has been accused of offences under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), and a section of The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 (penalty for demanding dowry) in a 2021 case filed in Karawal Nagar police station.
The Magistrate Judge accepted Bhadauria’s request, and gave the date of May 28. “Time sought to furnish the bail bonds of accused no. 1 on the ground that he has been unable to travel to India from Kuwait on account of the current unrest in the Middle East. Accused no. 1 is directed to file his bail bonds on NDOH (next date of hearing). Put up for bail proceedings and arguments on charge on 28.05.2026,” Judicial Magistrate First Class (Mahila Court) Rishika Srivastava said in her order dated March 9.
