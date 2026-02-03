Sonam Wangchuk was instigating people in border area: Govt to SC

On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Ladakh administration, had referred to some of Wangchuk’s speeches.

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 10:48 PM IST
sonam wangchukMehta said that Wangchuk had also spoken about his connection in the Magsaysay and Nobel Prize committees and said he can even get to deny someone the prize. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Centre and Ladakh administration submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday that there was “scrupulous compliance” of procedure while detaining activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, and that he was “instigating people” in a border area.

On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Ladakh administration, had referred to some of Wangchuk’s speeches and told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale that Wangchuk wished to see a situation similar to what happened in Nepal and Bangladesh in the Union Territory too.

The bench is hearing a petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his detention.

Resuming his submissions on Tuesday, Mehta again referred to Wangchuk’s speeches. Wangchuk, he pointed out, said, “‘it is unacceptable that Ladakhi’s cannot make their own laws or choose their own representatives despite once being a free kingdom’.” The SG said, “This is slightly objectionable because it (Ladakh) is an integral part of India and everyone accepts this but he repeatedly says it was a free kingdom.”

Quoting Wangchuk, Mehta said, “‘Even Skardu in Pakistan has its own Assembly and chief minister. In China, Tibet and five other regions have autonomous rights, sometimes even more than ordinary provinces. Even in Tibet there is an Assembly called Tibet Autonomous Region People’s Congress (TARPC) who makes decisions. If Pakistan and China can grant these rights, how can a democratic India deny them to Ladakh.”

“If a Chinese national argues this, I can understand that,” the SG said. “Your Lordships are dealing with a person who is instigating people in an area which is a border area, bordering both Pakistan and China and there are certain region-specific sensitivities involved.”

Mehta said that Wangchuk had also spoken about his connection in the Magsaysay and Nobel Prize committees and said he can even get to deny someone the prize.

Story continues below this ad

Justice Kumar asked, “So according to you all these talks would constitute a threat to the country?”

“Threat to the country and public order,” said Mehta.

The SG added that his detention was not punishment for what he had said, but rather a measure to prevent it from being repeated. The SG added that one of the arguments raised by Wangchuk was that he was taken to Rajasthan.

“The answer is in section 5 of the NSA,” he said.

Section 5 deals with the “power to regulate place and conditions of detention”.

Story continues below this ad

Section 5 deals with the “power to regulate place and conditions of detention”. It said that “every person in respect of whom a detention order has been made shall be liable—(a) to be detained in such place and under such conditions, including conditions as to maintenance, discipline and punishment for breaches of discipline, as the appropriate Government may, by general or special order, specify; and (b) to be removed from one place of detention to another place of detention, whether within the same State or in another State, by order of the appropriate Government”.

“There is an order of the appropriate government that he will be detained in a Rajasthan centre,” Mehta said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
Indigo, Air India plane wings brush each other at Mumbai Airport, DGCA launches probe
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
Indigo, Air India plane wings brush each other at Mumbai Airport, DGCA launches probe
manipur cm
Trusted Biren man turned key critic: Meet Manipur’s next CM?
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Sooryavanshi
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Devika Sihag training with PV Sindhu: How Thailand Masters winner is perfecting her power smash
Devika's earliest coach Umendra Rana helped bridge the gap with the Sindhu smash. (AP/BAI)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement