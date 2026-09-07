‘Waiting for me to retire?’: CJI Kant rejects extension request for Aravalli dispute report

The Supreme Court had on May 25 set up a five-member HPC to re-examine the definition of Aravallis. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the request made by the High-Powered Committee (HPC) constituted by it in the dispute over the Aravalli hill ranges, to give it six more months to submit a report, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant wondering if it was waiting for him to retire.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked the Committee to submit its report by November 30.

“They should straightaway have said give date after my retirement,” the CJI remarked as soon as the bench took up the matter for hearing.

“Tell them to work day and night. Give report within two months. If they are incapable, let them tell us; we will reconstitute the committee,” the CJI told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the Committee.