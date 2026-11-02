VIP given seat on Delhi-Raipur flight? Passenger wins Rs 36,000 from airline

A business trip home turned into an ordeal for a 44-year-old man after a private airline allegedly denied him boarding despite issuing him a boarding pass, reportedly to accommodate a VIP passenger. Finding the airline deficient in service, a Chhattisgarh District Consumer Commission ordered it to refund the man Rs 4,144.

A bench of president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Nirupma Pradhan and Anil Kumar Agnihotri also awarded Rs 25,000 as compensation for physical and mental agony, and Rs 7,000 as litigation costs.

“After issuing the boarding pass to the complainant, the opposite party denied him air travel and thereby undoubtedly committed a deficiency in service and adopted an unfair trade practice,” the commission ruled.

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Rejecting the airline’s argument that the complainant had not reached the boarding gate on time, the commission highlighted that the airline had a duty to announce the names of passengers who had not reached the boarding gate on time and to inform them by telephone to proceed to the boarding gate.

“However, the opposite party has not produced any such document in the present case to prove that it had made any announcement regarding the complainant’s presence or made any attempt to contact the complainant by telephone,” it held.

The order said that in such circumstances, the complainant’s contention that he was suddenly prevented from undertaking air travel because a VIP person was to travel on the said flight gains strength.

Passenger’s seat allegedly given to VIP

The complainant has a private airline ticket, paying Rs 4,144 in November 2015, to travel from Delhi to Raipur after a business trip. According to his complaint, he reached the airport and was issued a boarding pass, but the airline subsequently cancelled his ticket, citing a lack of available seats.

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The complainant alleged that airline staff initially gave him misleading explanations before informing him that his seat had been given to a VIP passenger. As a result, he was denied boarding despite having a boarding pass and had to travel by train via Nagpur to reach Raipur, causing him physical discomfort, mental distress, and financial loss.

He then moved to commission in February 2017, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, and sought a refund of the ticket price, compensation for mental agony and physical discomfort, and litigation costs.

The airline, however, denied the allegations, arguing that the complainant reached the gate only 11 minutes before the scheduled departure, despite being required to arrive 30 minutes earlier. The airline claimed that the boarding gate had already closed and that he was declared a gate no-show due to his own negligence.

Airline failed to contact passenger: Order

The commission observed that the boarding pass issued to the complainant clearly mentioned the boarding time as 4.40 pm and the scheduled departure time as 5.25 pm on November 24, 2015.

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However, the commission noted that the airline had issued a boarding pass to Jain and that its own records showed he reached the boarding gate at 5.14 pm.

The commission observed that once the airline had issued a boarding pass, it was responsible for facilitating the passenger’s boarding. It held that the airline should have made efforts to contact the complainant and inform him to reach the boarding gate, but no such evidence was produced.

Takeaway

The ruling underscored that airlines cannot arbitrarily deny boarding to passengers after issuing boarding passes. It underscores their responsibility to facilitate boarding, communicate with passengers, and provide evidence of due procedure, while protecting travellers against unfair treatment and alleged VIP preferential treatment.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chhattisgarh helpline: 1800-233-3663) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.