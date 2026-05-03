‘Violation of fundamental right’: Bombay HC expresses shock over 53-day delay in releasing rape convict after 31-year jail

Remission is reduction of jail period granted to prisoners on grounds of good conduct, nature of offence or special schemes, among others.

Expressing shock over the non-release of the rape convict who had served 31 years in prison, despite 53 days having passed since the court order, the Kolhapur circuit bench of the Bombay High Court held that this violated his fundamental right to life and personal liberty and ordered his immediate release.

The HC had on March 7 ordered the release of the 65-year-old man on completion of 30 years’ imprisonment, including remission, for the offence under Section 376(2)(g) of the IPC, punishable for gang rape.

Remission is reduction of jail period granted to prisoners on grounds of good conduct, nature of offence or special schemes, among others.