Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects Paralympian Vinod Kumar’s plea for Rs 4 crore reward like Vinesh Phogat

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the plea of para athlete Vinod Kumar seeking benefits similar to those given to wrestler Vinesh Phogat and said he had already received Rs 50 lakh despite the fact that his bronze medal was withdrawn at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
Justice Jagmohan Bansal was informed by Kumar that Phogat had received Rs 4 crore from the Haryana government despite the silver medal being withdrawn at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that accepting such pleas would encourage other players to claim parity with a player who participates after a couple of years.
“He had not actually won a medal, but was still paid a cash award of Rs 50 lakh instead of Rs 15 lakh. Vinesh Phogat participated in 2024, i.e., after four years of participation of the petitioner in Paralympics 2020. The respondent considered Vinesh Phogat’s case and treated her position as the silver medal winner. The petitioner cannot claim parity with Vinesh Phogat,” the May 6 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted.
‘Bronze medal withdrawn at Tokyo Paralympics 2020’
Vinod Kumar- petitioner, participated in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and secured a bronze medal (F-52 Category).
The expert committee of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 disqualified him, and his bronze medal was withdrawn.
The Paralympics committee of India, through a letter dated July 4, 2021, forwarded a list of qualifying players and examined the claims of all the sportspersons, including Kumar.
As per the notification dated September 5, 2019, Kumar was entitled to a cash award of Rs 15 lakh as a participant; however, the state government treated his achievement as fourth place in the Tokyo Paralympics and awarded him Rs 50 lakh.
He claimed that Vinesh Phogat participated in the Paralympics 2024, and won a silver medal, which was withdrawn, but the state government still considered her as a silver medal winner and released benefits available to a silver medal winner.
Kumar argued that his case was similar to Vinesh Phogat’s and that he also deserved the same benefits as granted to her.
‘Cash award of Rs 50 lakh for special case’
“He was entitled to a cash award of Rs 15 lakh as a participant; however, his case was considered a special case and was paid a cash award of Rs 50 lakh, treated as having secured fourth position,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court said.
The court noted that Kumar had not actually won a medal, but was still paid a cash award of Rs 50 lakh instead of Rs 15 lakh, whereas Vinesh Phogat participated in 2024, i.e. after four years of participation of the petitioner in Paralympics 2020.
Vinesh Phogat awarded 4 crore
Senior advocate Vijay Kumar Jindal, along with other advocates, representing Kumar, submitted that Kumar had participated in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and secured a bronze medal, which was later on withdrawn by the expert committee.
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“His achievement was treated as 4th place at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Vinesh Phogat participated in the Paris Olympics 2024. She won a Silver Medal. Her medal was withdrawn, still the respondent considered her as the silver medal winner and awarded a cash award of Rs 4 crore,” argued his counsel.
Deputy Advocate General Deepak Vashisht, representing the state, argued that Kumar cannot claim parity with Vinesh Phogat because she had participated in the Paris Olympics 2024, whereas Kumar had participated in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
Additionally, his case was considered a special case, and he was granted a cash award of Rs 50 Lakh, the counsel for the state said.
‘Kumar cannot claim parity with Phogat’
Kumar was not paid a cash award as a participant, whereas his case was treated as a special case and was awarded Rs 50 lakh; thus, he got a benefit that was not admissible to him.
He had already received benefits over and above his entitlement.
The court cannot ask authorities to travel beyond its policy and award cash contrary to it, just on the ground that undue advantage has been given to another person.
Kumar had accepted the cash award in 2021 and had not objected then.
Vinesh Phogat was paid a cash award after four years; the petitioner cannot claim parity with respect to an event which occurred more than 3 years later.
If the contention of the petitioner is accepted, every player would claim parity with a player who participates after a couple of years.
He could also argue that the reward given during his time was much lower, while higher rewards were granted for the same achievement in later years. However, such a claim for equal treatment cannot be accepted.
The petitioner could claim parity with players who had participated in the Paralympics 2020, but cannot claim parity with participants of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights.
She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life.
Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach.
Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More