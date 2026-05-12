Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects Paralympian Vinod Kumar’s plea for Rs 4 crore reward like Vinesh Phogat

Vinod Kumar(Left) had participated in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Vinesh Phogat (Right) had participated in the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the plea of para athlete Vinod Kumar seeking benefits similar to those given to wrestler Vinesh Phogat and said he had already received Rs 50 lakh despite the fact that his bronze medal was withdrawn at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal was informed by Kumar that Phogat had received Rs 4 crore from the Haryana government despite the silver medal being withdrawn at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The court noted that accepting such pleas would encourage other players to claim parity with a player who participates after a couple of years.

“He had not actually won a medal, but was still paid a cash award of Rs 50 lakh instead of Rs 15 lakh. Vinesh Phogat participated in 2024, i.e., after four years of participation of the petitioner in Paralympics 2020. The respondent considered Vinesh Phogat’s case and treated her position as the silver medal winner. The petitioner cannot claim parity with Vinesh Phogat,” the May 6 order noted.