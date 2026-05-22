Delhi HC slams WFI for ‘national shame’ remark against Vinesh Phogat: ‘Don’t act in vengeance’

The Delhi High Court Friday came down heavily on the Centre and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), taking serious objection to the latter terming Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s 2024 Paris Olympics loss as “national shame”.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya expressed shock at the WFI’s 15-page showcause notice to Phogat on May 9.

Addressing the Federation, CJ Upadhyaya remarked, “The mishap that happened with this lady, was it a national shame?… She reached the finals and was disqualified for being overweight by how many grams?… Can you describe it as a national shame? One of the reasons indicated in the showcause notice is national shame?… That’s how you’re serving the cause of wrestling in the country?… She became a mother only in July 2025, and motherhood in this country is celebrated. It is not to be looked upon like this. Everything is clear. What are her credentials, how many medals has she won?… Don’t act in vengeance.”

The court then told the Centre to “ensure her participation”.

Phogat became the first Indian woman to reach the wrestling final in the 2024 Paris Olympics but was disqualified on the morning of the bout after failing to make the 50-kg weight category by a margin of merely 100 grams.

In its showcause notice, the WFI notice accused Phogat of indiscipline, violations of anti-doping regulations, and breaches of United World Wrestling (UWW) rules. It also accused her of failing to make weight at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, “resulting in disqualification and national embarrassment.” The showcause notice had also barred her from participating in any WFI events until June 26. This despite the world federation holding Phogat eligible for participation from January 1 this year.

Phogat’s petition

Before the Delhi HC, Phogat has primarily challenged the 2026 Asian Games Selection Policy issued by the WFI on February 25, as well as a circular of May 6 stipulating that only medal winners from 2025 and 2026 are allowed to participate.

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This excludes her from participating in the Asian Games’ selection trial, to be held on May 30 and 31, as she took a break from wrestling in December 2024. The tournament is scheduled for September-October this year.

She has been a gold medallist at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, and has won gold and bronze medals at the 2018 and 2014 Asian Games respectively, apart from other medals.

The circulars are a departure from usual past precedents when WFI has allowed wrestlers of repute and renown to participate, without making medal wins mandatory.

On May 18, a single bench of the Delhi HC had refrained from issuing any interim order allowing Phogat to participate in the selection trials. Phogat filed an appeal, seeking interim relief from the court to be allowed to participate in the selection trials. She was represented by senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao.

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Court questions WFI’s eligibility rules

Addressing WFI’s counsel, the court, which also comprises Justice Tejas Karia, remarked, “The change in the circular says it all… this is not in conformity with the circular issued by the Government of India… where is the relaxation in your circular? Are you not governed by that circular (of the Centre of September 2024 that allows athletes of repute, minus medal wins to participate)?… This is not in the best interest of sports… You’re subject to certain rules and regulations, to supervision…”

The court also grilled the Centre, through its Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, on the reason behind the departure from the usual norms for selection. CJ Upadhyaya, addressing the Centre’s counsel, orally remarked, “Why the departure?… It is merely a selection… you have to be impartial. Please remember what all happened when she was disqualified for being overweight in the Olympic finals.”

The Centre’s counsel then expressed its shock at the WFI’s showcause notice, saying, “It was a tragedy, I don’t think it was a ‘shame’, I’m actually shocked to read this… I’m not defending this.”

CJ Upadhyaya questioned further, “These are the administrators of sports? What action have you taken? Are the authorities in the department of sports not aware that such kind of notices are being issued?… if she is likely to bring laurels to the country, you’re not going to give her that chance? Has she violated any Code, any International Code or WADA (World Anti-Doping) code?… This is absolutely retrograde and you are sitting silent… She is a wrestler of international repute, you can’t deny that… because of this change in the policy, why should we not presume it was only because of her (that WFI changed the selection policy)?… Participation in the selection trial is at stake, that is jeopardised.”

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The Centre, however, informed the court that a revised selection policy exists. It said as per a September 24, 2025, circular, a case of relaxation can be considered by a committee of experts to ascertain eligibility to participate in selection trials, ideally before the trials take place. The Centre also assured the court that it will “take a responsible decision”.

The court orally instructed Centre to come back with specific instructions at 2.30 pm, while orally remarking, “Please impress upon the officers who are supervising sports in the country. This is absolutely shocking. You have to understand the situation in which the wrestler has been in the past year. She became a mother only in July… She is only asking for participation in the selection trials.”

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games hopes dashed as Delhi HC denies interim relief

Court raps Olympic Association

The court also pulled up the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), headed by athlete PT Usha, with CJ Upadhyaya orally remarking, “Whatever may be the dispute, why should the cause of sports suffer? She (Usha) missed the Olympic bronze by just (0.01 seconds, in 1984)… she must understand the pain of an athlete. She (Usha) herself is a woman, (Phogat) is also a woman. Motherhood in this country is celebrated. Or should it come to the detriment of the person?”

The court told the Centre, “Please impress upon your officers, we are not asking for any sympathy, but it is only in the best interest of sports. The deviation from earlier circulars (by WFI) speaks volumes… We can ask experts to evaluate her chances and accordingly, if she can be granted relaxation, she should be granted… We would urge the government of India to take note of all this, and to ensure she participates in the trials, that is all. It is not a selection for appointment in All India Service vacancy, it’s not nomination to Parliament, not appointment of judge of the High Court. Simple trial. You’re resisting it… Ensure that she participates.”