Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games Selection Trials Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear WFI’s plea

Earlier, Delhi High Court had allowed Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials for Asian games. (PTI photo)

SC Hearing on WFI Plea Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the plea by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging Delhi High Court’s order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026 scheduled May 30-31.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe will hear the matter today.

Story continues below this ad Delhi HC order: The division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said, “It is necessary that (Phogat) is permitted to participate in the Selection Trials in the interest of sport and justice. In view of the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, it is clear that except for (her) motherhood and the SCN issued by WFI, she would be entitled to participate in the Selection Trials. Therefore, the circumstances were beyond her control… It is deemed appropriate to protect the interest of (Phogat) by permitting her to participate in the Selection Trials.” Barred by WFI: Phogat, who was on a break from December 2024, it included a maternity break, had been permitted to participate in tournaments from January 1 this year by the international wrestling body. The WFI barred her participation and, in the show cause notice, also accused her of indiscipline, of failing to make the weight at the 2024 Paris Olympics.