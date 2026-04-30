Delhi court grants bail to I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in money laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to Vinesh Chandel, director and co-founder of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a leading political consultancy, in connection with a money laundering case. The decision came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chose not to oppose his regular bail.

The case, linked to an alleged coal-smuggling racket, saw Chandel arrested just as West Bengal prepared for Assembly elections. His arrest sparked a political storm, as the firm advises the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal. His bail order came a day after polling was completed in the state.

“The ED is not opposing the present regular bail application of the accused…the court may impose conditions upon the applicant while releasing him on regular bail on this case,” said Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal while orally pronouncing the order.