Bail for Vinay Kulkarni, Karnataka Congress leader, over BJP worker’s death

Vinay Kulkarni and the other convicts had been sentenced to life imprisonment but had asked for that order to be stayed pending settlement of an appeal challenging their conviction (Instagram/Vinay Kulkarni)

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni and nine others convicted of the murder of a BJP worker – Yogesh Goudar – in 2016. A division bench of Justice Mohammad Nawaz and Justice G S Basavaraja said: “Applications are allowed and the sentence stands suspended… they are to be released on bail pending disposal of the appeal…”

The court directed the accused to execute a bond of Rs 5 lakh each in addition to two sureties of the same amount, and were told to appear before the court as and when required.

They were also directed not to leave the country without the court’s permission.