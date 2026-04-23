Filming video not crime: Himachal Pradesh High Court junks FIR against man who recorded brawl at police post

As a quarrel broke out at the police post, a constable was pushed, another was injured and some property was damaged, even as the petitioner recorded the incident. (Image generated using AI)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: Holding that merely recording a quarrel between two groups and the police does not amount to a criminal offence, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR against a man who was accused of obstructing police duties, while noting the absence of any unlawful activity under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Hearing the plea by the man, who claimed to be a journalist, Justice Rakesh Kainthla noted that the status report nowhere mentions that the petitioner had caused any hurt to any police officer with the intent to deter him from discharging his duties, and held that the state’s claim that he obstructed police duty was not sustainable.