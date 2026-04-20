‘Victim is alive, where is suicide?’: Karnataka HC orders release of man jailed for ‘abetting’ wife’s death

The Karnataka High Court Friday quashed legal proceedings against a man accused of abetting his wife’s suicide after the ‘victim’ turned up during the hearing and informed the court that she had resolved differences with her husband and they would like to cohabit.

“Victim is by the side, where is suicide?” Justice M Nagaprasanna remarked and directed prison authorities to release the man, who had been in jail for the last six months.

Justice Nagaprasanna also remarked on the conduct of the police officers who filed the offence and chargesheet without verifying the facts. “This reflects a very sorry state of affairs and reckless filing of a chargesheet when the victim is healthy and standing in front of the court,” the judge said.