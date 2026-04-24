‘Very happy to see voting percentage’: Supreme Court praises record turnout in Bengal polls

The Supreme Court Friday lauded the high voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections held Thursday, noting that the polling was largely peaceful and relatively free of violence.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, made the remarks while hearing the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal.

“Individually, as a citizen of India, I am very happy to see the percentage of voting…This country, people need to participate in the (democratic process),” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was presiding over the bench, said.

Justice Bagchi added, “Another thing is there is no violence, or at least…that’s more concern for us”.

West Bengal recorded its highest-ever turnout in the first phase of the 2026 Assembly elections Thursday, with 92.88 per cent voting in 152 of the 294 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

‘Minor incidents here and there’

Appearing for some petitioners, Senior Advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay said the Appellate Tribunals set up to decide appeals against the decisions of judicial officers regarding names flagged on the ground of logistical discrepancies had so far disposed of only 139 appeals. “We need more speedy disposal,” Bandopadhyay submitted.

“One good thing is it’s a record 92 per cent voter turnout in West Bengal yesterday. All the migrant labourers from all over India have come back, rushing,” he said.

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Bandopadhyay, however, said there were a couple of instances of violence. “Except one or two,” he qualified Justice Bagchi’s remark, adding, “comparatively in West Bengal, (it was a) non-violent vote.”

Intervening, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta commended the security forces for ensuring law and order.

“I join Mr Bandopadhyay that 92 per cent must be a historical voter turnout. And except for violence in some places, forces have done a commendable job. We must be thankful to them,” Mehta said.

Justice Bagchi recalled a verse which meant “the kings fight and the poor men suffer and die.”

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“When people realise their power in a democracy, the power of the vote, and they follow the rule of law,…process and values…then they don’t indulge in violence or anything. Because then they know that my strength lies here in a democratic set-up,” the CJI said.

He added that while there have been “minor incidents here and there”, it should not affect the fairness of the democratic process.

Agreeing, Mehta said that “otherwise there was a history of pre and post-poll violence” in the state.

Bandopadhyay said, “The main fear in the minds of the voters was that ‘if I don’t cast the vote, I may lose my right’. That has worked out.”

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SG Mehta, however, said one need not go into the reasons. “We may not go into why they voted. That they voted is a good thing.

Justice Bagchi told Senior Advocate D Naidu, who appeared for the Election Commission, “Mr Naidu, for a change, your client is being applauded by everyone.”

Bandopadhyay disagreed and said, “In the last three days, the Election Commission has been rebuked by different courts in the Calcutta High Court.”

Both Naidu and Tushar said the comment was “unfair”. Mehta urged the court to close the proceedings, saying that prolonging them would give the parties time to make politically loaded statements.

‘Out-of-turn hearing’

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On the plea for faster disposal by the Appellate Tribunals, the court allowed the parties to approach the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court or the Tribunals.

“Most of the issues have been comprehensively answered by order dated April 13, 2026… However, we understand that some issues will continue to arise on a day-to-day basis and may require the attention of either the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court or the Appellate Tribunals. We grant liberty to the petitioners or other stakeholders to approach the Chief Justice of the HC on the administrative side for redressal of any issues pending,” said the court.

“With regard to those whose names have been excluded from the voters list…and those who have filed an appeal, directions have been separately issued requesting the Tribunals to accord out-of-turn hearing to such petitioners who have been able to make out a case for urgency,” the court added.

Meanwhile, hearing some other pleas, including those of those on election duty, against the deletion of their names from the voters’ list following SIR, asked them to approach the Appellate Tribunals.

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Appearing for them, Senior Advocate M R Shamshad said 65 of the petitioners are on election duty. “A person who is conducting the election can’t vote,” he said, adding that their duty orders initially mentioned their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, but were subsequently deleted.

He contended that there was “ex facie arbitrariness” as they were not given any show-cause notice before their names were deleted.

However, the court asked them to approach the Tribunals with Justice Bagchi remarking, “This election, we understand. More valuable right to remain on the rolls, we will examine.”