‘Verify hawkers, helpers across Mumbai, act against illegal immigrants’: Bombay HC to BMC

The Bombay High Court has warned that failure to undertake necessary action will entail personal liability on the part of all officers concerned.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 01:19 PM IST
HawkersThe Bombay HC also declined to extend the earlier stay granted on the implementation of the Street Vendors Act. (Representative Image)
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The Bombay High Court Monday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to undertake a thorough verification of all hawkers and their helpers in Mumbai.

A division bench of Justices Ajay S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata passed the ruling on a batch of pleas raising concerns over unauthorised hawkers in the Maharashtra capital.

The petitioners claimed that foreign nationals were indulging in illegal hawking and causing problems even for local hawkers.

Seeking action against “illegal immigrants” indulging in hawking, the high court warned that failure to undertake necessary action will entail personal liability on the part of all officers concerned.

The court noted, “The BMC and police shall immediately undertake a thorough verification of the identity of all persons, including those alleged to be Bangladeshis or non-Indian residents, nationals, who operate stalls or carry on vending or hawking activities or work as assistants or helpers of such stallholders, vendors or hawkers. In the event any person is found to be an illegal immigrant, appropriate action shall be taken in accordance with law, including steps for repatriation by the competent authorities.”

The bench also declined the request of the hawkers’ counsel to extend the earlier stay granted on the implementation of the Street Vendors Act for another two weeks. The counsel had sought the extra time to challenge the high court order before the Supreme Court.

“As we have recorded in the foregoing paragraphs of the judgement, that it is due to the continuous legal proceedings adopted by various petitioners, the implementation of the Street Vendors Act could not take place till today. It is a fact on record that even after passing of judgement in Azad Hawkers case, till date, the guidelines and all directions issued by this court in various cases are not complied with. We are not inclined to stay the implementation of the same order. The prayer is rejected,” the bench stated.

Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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