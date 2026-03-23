‘Verify hawkers, helpers across Mumbai, act against illegal immigrants’: Bombay HC to BMC

The Bombay HC also declined to extend the earlier stay granted on the implementation of the Street Vendors Act. (Representative Image)

The Bombay High Court Monday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to undertake a thorough verification of all hawkers and their helpers in Mumbai.

A division bench of Justices Ajay S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata passed the ruling on a batch of pleas raising concerns over unauthorised hawkers in the Maharashtra capital.

The petitioners claimed that foreign nationals were indulging in illegal hawking and causing problems even for local hawkers.

Seeking action against “illegal immigrants” indulging in hawking, the high court warned that failure to undertake necessary action will entail personal liability on the part of all officers concerned.