The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has upheld an order directing the State Bank of India to pay a woman Rs 1.11 lakh for seizing and auctioning her vehicle over an alleged default on a Rs 3 lakh loan in 2003. Dismissing the bank’s challenge after more than 23 years, the commission held that borrowers can approach consumer forums over unfair vehicle repossession even when banks initiate recovery proceedings.

The NCDRC president, Justice A P Sahi, and member Bharatkumar Pandya were hearing a revision petition filed by State Band of India challenging orders of the Angul District Consumer Commission and the Odisha State Consumer Commission, which had found deficiency in service in how the woman’s vehicle was seized and auctioned.

“There is no material irregularity, as the entire evidence has been discussed and no irrelevant fact has been taken into consideration so as to construe any perversity. Even otherwise there is no illegality that can be inferred on the basis of the findings recorded by the district and state consumer fora…we find no scope for entertaining this revision petition,” said the commission on November 11.

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The dispute arose after the woman took a Rs 3 lakh loan from SBI to purchase a Marshall Jeep. The bank claimed she had defaulted on her monthly instalments and seized the vehicle on July 16, 2003. The woman alleged that the bank had taken possession without proper authority and had not provided her with her loan account details.

Consumer complaint, vehicle auction

The woman filed a consumer complaint on October 1, 2003, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. The SBI said she had earlier offered, in a September 13 letter, to deposit Rs 1 lakh for the vehicle’s release.

SBI cited proceedings under the SARFAESI Act. The woman had also approached the Banking Ombudsman, whose proceedings were closed on September 29, 2004. The bank issued a notice on February 4, 2004, and auctioned the vehicle on March 8, 2004.

On June 24, 2004, the Angul District Consumer Commission partly allowed her complaint, directing SBI to pay Rs 1,01,580, additional depreciation-linked benefits and Rs 10,000 for mental agony. The Odisha State Consumer Commission dismissed SBI’s appeal on October 7, 2021.

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Before the NCDRC, SBI argued that SARFAESI proceedings barred the consumer complaint. Rejecting this, the commission said the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, provided an additional remedy and allowed consumer forums to examine allegations of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice despite parallel recovery proceedings.

Bank seized vehicle before statutory notice

The NCDRC noted that SBI seized the vehicle on July 16, 2003, before issuing the statutory notice under Section 13(4) of the SARFAESI Act. The district commission found that the seizure and subsequent auction reflected a predetermined decision to sell the vehicle. It also flagged the bank’s failure to inform the borrower about the changed auction date and sale price.

The NCDRC said the district commission was justified in considering these facts, which the bank itself had placed on record. The state commission had also held that seizing the vehicle before the statutory notice and without an authorised order amounted to deficiency in service. The NCDRC upheld these findings.

SBI’s revision petition was dismissed for want of prosecution on October 23, 2025, but restored on December 1, 2025, after the bank paid Rs 5,000 in costs. Finding no jurisdictional error, illegality or material irregularity, the NCDRC dismissed the petition, leaving intact the direction to pay Rs 1,01,580, Rs 10,000 for mental agony and additional depreciation-linked benefits.

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Takeaway

Banks must follow due process before repossessing vehicles. Unauthorised seizure before statutory notice can amount to deficiency in service, and borrowers can approach consumer forums even when proceedings are underway.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact consumer helpline in their respective states or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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