Can vehicle’s registration be denied due to unpaid challans? Kerala High Court answers

The Kerala High Court has ruled that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) cannot deny vehicle registration over unpaid traffic challans issued before October 1, 2020. Hearing a case involving pending fines from 2015 to 2019, the High Court clarified that the rule barring registration due to unpaid challans cannot be applied retrospectively.

Justice Murali Purushothaman was hearing a plea filed by a man seeking directions to the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) to process his application for cancellation of an entry from the Certificate of Registration, which stated that the car was financed by the bank.

“Rule 167(7) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, introduced with effect from October 1, 2020, imposes a restriction on the processing of applications relating to driving licences and registration of motor vehicles where challans are pending against the applicants. Before the amendment, the pendency of a challan did not, by itself, operate as a bar against processing an application for registration of a motor vehicle,” the October 6 order read.

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The high court therefore held that a law imposing a new restriction should take effect in the future, unless the law was necessarily required to be put into force from before it was passed.

The man claimed that he was the registered owner of a car that was purchased in the year 2015 with the help of a loan from Bank of Baroda, where the car itself was collateral. The man alleged that after paying off the loan, when he approached the RTO for cancellation of an entry in the Certificate of Registration, which stated that the car was financed by a bank, he was informed that the vehicle had been “blacklisted” because of pending challans that were due for payment for more than 90 days and the application could not be accepted.

Justice Murali Purushothaman directed the RTO to receive and process the man’s application within one month. Justice Murali Purushothaman directed the RTO to receive and process the man’s application within one month.

The man argued that his application was being denied because of unpaid traffic challans issued between 2015 and 2019. He pointed out that Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which allowed authorities to flag vehicles with pending challans, came into force only on October 1, 2020, and therefore the rule did not apply to him.

The man further stated that he had already paid the fines for challans issued after the rule came into force and that no court proceedings were pending over the older violations. Therefore, he contended that the authorities could not block his application based on challans issued before October 1, 2020.

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Advocate Vipin Narayan, appearing for the man, argued that a right or liability created for the first time could not be applied from a past date when it did not exist. The counsel stated that neither the man’s vehicle could be blacklisted nor could he be denied service for non-payment of challans issued before October 10, 2020.

The high court observed that since the rules expressly stated that the new changes would come into effect from October 1, 2020, the part of Rule 167 which allowed the authorities to stop the processing of applications in relation to registration of motor vehicles on account of pending challans did not previously exist.

The bench held that since there was no intention to implement the rules from before it was passed, the provision could not be invoked to “interdict the processing of applications for registration of motor vehicles merely on the ground that challans issued before October 1, 2020 remain pending against the applicants.”

Accordingly, the court directed the RTO to receive and process the application of the man as per law, without taking into account the pendency of challans issued before October 1, 2020, as swiftly as possible, at any rate, within one month.