Vehicle parked on road without signals solely responsible for accident: Karnataka HC sets aside 40% contributory negligence in fatal crash

The case involved an appeal in the Karnataka High Court against a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal order that previously attributed contributory negligence to a man who died in an accident, effectively reducing the payout to his family.

Written by: Mustafa Plumber
3 min readBengaluruFeb 2, 2026 02:19 PM IST
Karnataka High Court AccidentThe Karnataka High Court was hearing an appeal against a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal order (File Photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka High Court recently ruled that a driver or vehicle owner who parks their vehicle in the middle of the road at night, without signals, indicators, lights, or reflectors, is entirely responsible for any resulting accident. In this case, the driver who crashes into the parked vehicle cannot be considered to have contributed to the negligence by failing to see it, the court noted.

A single-judge bench of Justice P Sree Sudha, in its order dated January 23, held thus while setting aside the order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, which held a man who died in a road accident partially liable for it on the ground that he would have seen a parked vehicle if he had driven the car slowly.

The accident occurred on August 21, 2022, when P Ramesh was driving a car near Empedu Eswaraiah Colony in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. He collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked in the middle of the road. As a result, he sustained grievous injuries, and during the course of treatment, he succumbed to injuries.

Subsequently, his wife, children and mother filed a petition seeking compensation of Rs 40 lakh. However, the Tribunal, considering the evidence on record, granted only Rs 18.13 lakh.

The Tribunal held that Ramesh was 40 per cent negligent in the accident, although the driver of the tractor-trailer parked the vehicle in the middle of the road without taking any precautionary measures. Merely because the chargesheet is filed against the driver of the tractor, it cannot be said that he alone was negligent for causing the accident, it noted.

Accident victim was not able to see parked vehicle

The high court bench, however, referred to Regulation 15(2)(iv) of the Rules of the Road Regulation, 1989, which mandates that a driver of a motor vehicle should not park his vehicle on a main road or one carrying fast traffic.

Noting that the parking of the tractor on the national highway itself was prohibited, the high court said the accident occurred at about 12.30 am, as Ramesh was not able to see the parked vehicle.

Story continues below this ad

The court held, “Therefore, the entire negligence is on the driver of the parked tractor in the middle of the road and there is no negligence on the part of P Ramesh, who was driving the car. The contributory negligence fixed to the extent of 40 per cent is without appreciation of the facts properly and is set aside.”

The bench revised the compensation awarded to the claimants under various categories. It modified the Tribunal’s order by increasing the compensation amount to Rs 24.93 lakh. The bench directed the insurance company concerned to deposit this amount within one month.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Explain Speaking Budget
Making sense of the Budget, and what it means for the economy
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Explain Speaking Budget
Making sense of the Budget, and what it means for the economy
Assam The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Advertisement
Must Read
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement