No relief for 14 Varanasi youth arrested over iftar on Ganga; Sessions Court denies bail

It was alleged that an iftar gathering was held on a boat on the Ganga and the accused discarded the leftovers into the river on March 15. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A Sessions Court in Varanasi Monday rejected the bail applications of 14 men who were arrested last month over allegations of eating chicken biryani in an Iftar gathering they held on a boat on the Ganga before discarding the leftovers into the river on March 15.

The accused, all in their 20s, have been in judicial custody and lodged in the Varanasi District Jail since their arrest on March 17.

Defence counsel Rana Yadav submitted that the applicants had approached the Sessions Court after their bail pleas were rejected by the lower court on March 23.

“After hearing arguments from both sides, the Sessions Court on Wednesday rejected the bail applications of all 14 accused. We will now move the High Court seeking bail,” Yadav said.