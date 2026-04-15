Varanasi court acquits six in two-decade old attack on former MP

It was alleged that assailants opened fire using sophisticated weapons as his vehicle passed through the area, leaving Dhananjay, his gunner, driver and an associate injured. (Photo Credits: Dhananjay Singh/FB)

Over two decades after gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh was shot at in 2002, a special court in Varanasi Wednesday acquitted all six accused in the case, granting them the benefit of doubt.

Among those acquitted are Gosaiganj MLA Abhay Singh and MLC Vineet Singh, who were facing trial in the case.

Abhay is a former associate of Dhananjay, the former Jaunpur MP, though the two turned political rivals.

Additional District Government Counsel, Varanasi, Vinay Singh, said the court examined nine prosecution witnesses and seven defence witnesses during the trial. “Hearing the matter and evaluating the evidence on record, the court acquitted all six accused, extending them the benefit of doubt,” he said.