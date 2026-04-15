Varanasi court acquits six in two-decade old attack on former MP

Over two decades after gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh was shot at in 2002, a special court in Varanasi Wednesday acquitted all six accused in the case, granting them the benefit of doubt.
Among those acquitted are Gosaiganj MLA Abhay Singh and MLC Vineet Singh, who were facing trial in the case.
Abhay is a former associate of Dhananjay, the former Jaunpur MP, though the two turned political rivals.
Additional District Government Counsel, Varanasi, Vinay Singh, said the court examined nine prosecution witnesses and seven defence witnesses during the trial. “Hearing the matter and evaluating the evidence on record, the court acquitted all six accused, extending them the benefit of doubt,” he said.
All six had been out on bail during the pendency of the trial.
When contacted, Dhananjay’s counsel, Ajay Singh, said they would first examine the judgment in detail before taking any further legal steps.
In the 2002 Assembly polls, Dhananjay contested as an Independent candidate and won the Rari seat in Jaunpur. He successfully retained the seat in 2007, this time as a JD(U) candidate. He later contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election and won on a BSP ticket.
According to the prosecution, on October 4, 2002, Dhananjay — then an MLA — was allegedly attacked in the Nadesar area of Varanasi while returning to Jaunpur along with his associates.
It was alleged that assailants opened fire using sophisticated weapons as his vehicle passed through the area, leaving Dhananjay, his gunner, driver and an associate injured.
A case was registered at Cantonment police station against Abhay and others under charges including attempt to murder. It was alleged that the crime was a fallout of an old rivalry between Dhananjay and Abhay.
Abhay was elected MLA in 2022 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. He was expelled by the party in 2025 for anti-party activities.