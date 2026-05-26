A nine-month-old baby, two mothers: Varanasi child custody battle heads to court

The police have now moved court seeking permission for a DNA test to establish the child’s parentage. (Photo generated using AI)

A curious case has landed on the desk of Varanasi Police of two women claiming custody of a nine-month-old baby boy.

Police said one of the claimants is a 23-year-old rape survivor, who alleged that the child was taken from the hospital shortly after she gave birth last year.

The second woman, who is unmarried, claimed the baby was hers. She said she had asked a relative to raise the child because of the social stigma associated with a single mother.

The police have now moved court seeking permission for a DNA test to establish the child’s parentage. “We have filed an application before the court seeking directions for a DNA test of the baby and the two women who have claimed parentage,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Gaurav Kumar said.