A Vadodara court has ordered criminal proceedings against a police inspector after finding prima facie grounds to proceed on allegations that he assaulted a man and his brother inside the police station, leaving one of them with a perforated eardrum.

The order, passed by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court on November 4, directs issuance of process against Police Inspector K N Lathiya of Gorwa police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections dealing with voluntarily causing hurt, grievous hurt and intentional insult.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Moin Mujib Ahmed Pathan through advocate Darshan Patel.

The court also weighed in on the question of prior sanction to prosecute the police officer. “According to the allegations made in the present complaint, the accused has committed the offence of assaulting the complainant by misusing his authority. Prima facie, such an act cannot be said to have a reasonable or direct connection with the discharge of official duties.” It consequently found that prior sanction under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was not required at this stage.

A chase, and a call to the police

According to the complaint, on the night of November 4, 2024, four men on motorcycles chased his car while he was returning home from the Sama area. They allegedly abused him, accused him of having caused an accident and asked him to stop. Pathan claimed that the men attempted to damage his vehicle, causing a tyre to burst, but he managed to drive towards Gorwa Bridge and call his brother for help.

According to the complaint, his brother contacted the police control room at around 9.31 pm and later approached the Vadodara city deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) for assistance. A police control room van and Lathiya, who was in plain clothes and travelling in a private vehicle, subsequently reached the spot, the complaint states. The alleged attackers fled on seeing the police, the complaint stated. Pathan alleged that Lathiya questioned the brothers about repeatedly calling the DCP and threatened them.

Assault at police station: What complaint claims

Pathan further alleged that his brother was taken to Gorwa police station and that, after he too reached the station, both were allegedly called into the inspector’s chamber, abused and beaten with a leather belt on their heads, backs and hands. The complaint also alleged that the inspector allegedly threatened to plant powder in their vehicle and implicate them in a criminal case, including a narcotics offence.

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Pathan further claimed that a case was registered against him on November 5 under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Gujarat Prohibition Act, alleging drunk driving. He alleged that he was taken for a medical examination against his will and kept at the police station until around 10 pm.

An FIR against the alleged attackers was registered later that night, but only two of the four men were named, despite all of them being identified, the complaint stated.

Eardrum perforated, complaint to police chief

The complainant and his brother visited SSG Hospital on November 6. According to the complaint, a medical examination found that Pathan’s left eardrum had been perforated. He told the doctor that the injury had been caused by the alleged assault at Gorwa police station. The complainant was advised to undergo surgery within seven days, the complaint stated.

Pathan subsequently approached the Vadodara police commissioner on November 9, 2024, with a complaint against Lathiya, enclosing medical papers and photographs of his injuries. He also sent copies to senior state and central government functionaries. He alleged that the inquiry conducted by the DCP Zone 1 did not examine the supporting material and was closed after recording only the inspector’s statement.

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What the police officer said

Responding to the allegations, Lathiya said the police had reached the spot after receiving information that a car had been involved in an incident and its occupants were involved in a confrontation with the public. “The people present at the spot had taken the driver out of the vehicle, and he was found heavily intoxicated. We were informed by a member of the public and reached the spot to bring the situation under control, as Madhunagar is a communally sensitive area,” he said.

Lathiya said the driver was taken to the police station and booked for drunk driving and a separate complaint was lodged against people assaulted him and vandalised his vehicle. “The allegations have been made by the complainant. The court has taken note of it. We will submit our reply appropriately in the court when we are summoned,” Lathiya said.

The court’s observations

In its assessment, the magistrate noted that the medical certificate produced by the complainant from SSG Hospital recorded an ear injury allegedly caused during the assault. The order states: “It prima facie appears that the complainant suffered an ear injury because Police Inspector K N Lathiya assaulted him. Therefore, it prima facie appears that offences under Sections 115(2) and 117(2) have been committed.”

However, the court did not find sufficient grounds to proceed under the section which deals with voluntarily causing hurt to extract a confession. It observed that the complainant had given a statement before the police that he had driven after consuming alcohol and had also admitted the offence before the court. “Therefore, there is no reason to believe that the complainant was not driving after consuming alcohol,” the order states, adding that the essential ingredients of the section had not been prima facie established.

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On the allegation of wrongful confinement, the magistrate observed, “There is no prima facie material in the allegations made in the complaint to show that the complainant was illegally confined or detained.”

The court also declined to proceed under sections relating to criminal intimidation, noting that the complainant had not stated in his sworn verification that the accused had threatened to cause his death or grievous hurt.