Vododara custodial death case: After Gujarat High Court rap, government reinstates Special PP

The court had orally said that appointing a fresh prosecutor at such an advanced stage would only slow the proceedings because the new prosecutor would first have to familiarise himself with the voluminous trial record.

Written by: Aditi Raja
7 min readVadodaraUpdated: Aug 1, 2026 08:02 PM IST
gujarat high court,During the hearing, the court repeatedly asked why the State wanted to replace Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Shailendrasinh I. Ghariya despite the progress achieved under his tenure. (Express file photo)
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THE Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday disposed of a petition challenging the state government’s decision to remove Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Shailendrasinh I. Ghariya from the high-profile Vadodara custodial death trial after the state informed the court that it had withdrawn the appointments of advocates Atul Vyas and Bhavin Purohit and reinstated Ghariya to conduct the prosecution.

In an order made available on Saturday, Justice M K Thakker of the Gujarat HC recorded that the Home Department had placed on record a notification dated July 31, stating that the appointments of Vyas and Purohit as Special Public Prosecutors stood discontinued with immediate effect and that, in exercise of powers under Section 18(8) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Ghariya had been reappointed as the Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the Fatehgunj police station custodial death case pending in Vadodara. In view of the notification, counsel for petitioner Salim Nisar, advocate Devarsh Pandya, did not press the petition, following which the court disposed of the matter as withdrawn.

The state’s submission before the court came hours after the HC, during Friday’s hearing, strongly questioned the state over its repeated attempts to replace the prosecutor in the long-pending trial, observing that the government’s actions appeared to be delaying proceedings rather than expediting them. During the hearing, the court repeatedly asked why the State wanted to replace Ghariya despite the progress achieved under his tenure.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Salim’s lawyer, Devarsh Pandya said that although the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor is the administrative discretion of the state government, in the specific case of the Vadodra custodial death, the Gujarat HC had considered the interest of justice.

Pandya said, “In the present case, the HC had entertained the petition of the de facto complainant (Nisar’s son) and considered that continuation of existing Special Public Prosecutor, SI Ghariya, is beneficial to the trial and in the interest of justice. The Court has also warned that change of SPP will cause extreme prejudice to the prosecution…”

Pandya said that the submission on behalf of the petitioner highlighted that the previously appointed SPP had submitted a deficient documentary list in want of evidences collected during the course of the inquiry that are mandatory for framing of charges in the trial court. Pandya said, “These are 74 documents that ought to have been part of the record while framing of charges but the SPP appointed preceding the reappointment of Advocate Ghariya went on to have the charges framed and examined 14 witnesses of which 12 had turned hostile… These were documents pertaining to the inquiry conducted during the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Salim under the eyes of the HC… the report was never furnished before the trial court.”

Pandya added that although the state justified Ghariya’s removal by stating that he had taken two years to examine 51 witnesses, the actual examination of witnesses had only commenced after June 30, 2025. Pandya said, “SPP Ghariya had to make attempts to furnish the documents before the Sessions Court… The application was heard extensively but no order was delivered for nine months. These documents were relevant for examination of witnesses because you can propose examination of witnesses on those evidences during the inquiry that was carried out under the supervision of HC and ultimately led to the registration of the FIR… SPP Ghariya could not have proceeded with examination of witnesses without attaining final order from the Sessions Court settling the issue of admissibility of evidence collected during the course of inquiry…”

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Pandya said that the sessions court decided the application in June 2025 – rejecting the request to directly place the documents on record but suggesting that the Prosecution could bring on record the corresponding statements made during the course of the initial inquiry when the witnesses depose as prosecution witness during the trial.”

As per the victim’s lawyers, after his re-appointment at the intervention of the High Court in April 2024, Ghariya had examined seven witnesses before making the application for exhibition of the 74 documents. This included the deposition of key police witness– Assistant Head Constable Shaktisinh Makwana, who has said that he saw Nisar tied to a chair with a belt and rope in the computer room of the police station to “restrict his movement” while the six accused tortured him to extract a confession of the theft. Shaktisinh has said that he saw the accused inserting a pen between Nisar’s fingers until he bled and “his voice faded away” and he “did not appear that he could be alive”,

However, a subsequent change of trial court judge followed and the decision on the application for exhibiton of documents was made in June 2025, thereby also resuming the process of examination of witnesses, including the further deposition of Makwana. Between June 2025 and May 2026, Ghariya examined 44 witnesses in all.

“What is the difficulty if he is proceeding?… It appears that during his tenure, he examined the maximum number of witnesses. Why are you interrupting the trial? What is your interest with regard to the progress of the trial?” Justice Thakker had orally remarked during the hearing earlier on Friday, while questioning the State’s justification for replacing him.

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The court had also rejected the state’s contention that the trial had not progressed satisfactorily under Ghariya, observing that 51 witnesses have been examined between April 2024 and June 2026. When the state admitted that it had no record of having reminded Ghariya to speed up the trial before seeking his replacement, the court observed, “Then how can you say the matter was conveyed to him?… You are wasting the court’s time. Under the guise that this person is not doing the work which is up to the mark, you are delaying the trial.”

The court had orally said that appointing a fresh prosecutor at such an advanced stage would only slow the proceedings because the new prosecutor would first have to familiarise himself with the voluminous trial record.

The petition arose from the state government’s June 2 decision to discontinue Ghariya as Special Public Prosecutor in the trial relating to the alleged custodial death of 65-year-old Telangana daily wage labourer Shaikh Babu Nisar, who allegedly disappeared after being taken into custody by Vadodara’s Fatehgunj police in December 2019. Acting on a habeas corpus petition filed by his son, Salim Nisar, the HC had directed registration of an FIR, leading to a CID investigation. The CID later concluded that Nisar was tortured in police custody and that his body was disposed of in a canal, though it was never recovered. Eight police personnel were chargesheeted in 2020 for offences including murder and destruction of evidence.

The next date of the trial proceedings in the Vadodara sessions court is August 7.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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