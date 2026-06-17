Rs 4,000 vacuum cleaner fails within 1 month of purchase, man wins Rs 29,000 payout

It was only after the complainant approached the National Consumer Helpline that the company came forward to replace the vacuum cleaner with a new one, the forum noted. (AI-generated image)

A district consumer forum in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari has ordered a home appliance brand to pay Rs 29,204 to a man who bought a vacuum cleaner for his wife from the online marketplace Flipkart, but the cleaning device stopped working the following month.

A bench of president Y Gladstone Blessed Tagore and member S Nagendran was dealing with the plea of a man who purchased the vacuum cleaner for Rs 4,204. The commission awarded a refund of the purchased amount, besides Rs 15,000 for mental strain, mental agony and deficiency in service, and Rs 10,000 as litigation cost.

“The vacuum cleaner bought by the complainant stopped working within a month. The customer care centre of the 1st opposite party delayed and harassed the complainant. All these are deficiencies in service. This would have given severe mental strain and mental agony to the complainant, the commission said on May 26.