SBI failed to deduct Rs 12 premium, now must pay Rs 2 lakh after ‘clear-cut’ lapse

Consumer news: Holding that a bank cannot escape responsibility after failing to deduct a nominal insurance premium despite a sufficient balance in the customer’s account, the Uttarakhand State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld an order directing the State Bank of India (SBI) to pay Rs 2 lakh insurance cover to the husband of a deceased woman enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

A bench of Kumkum Rani, President, and B S Manral, Member, was hearing an appeal filed by SBI against the April 25, 2022 order of the district consumer commission, Uttarkashi, which had directed the bank to pay the insured amount of Rs 2 lakh along with 6 per cent annual interest from March 12, 2019 and litigation expenses of Rs 5,000 to complainant Govind Singh Rana.

“There was a clear-cut deficiency in service on the part of the bank by not deducting the premium amount of Rs. 12/- from the account of the deceased on 27.05.2017, in spite of being a sufficient credit balance in her account,” the consumer commission said May 19, dismissing SBI’s appeal.

Insurance cover lapsed due to non-deduction

According to the case record, Govind Singh Rana’s wife, Kavita Devi, had enrolled under PMSBY through SBI on May 29, 2015, by paying an annual premium of Rs 12.

The scheme provided accidental insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh. The premium for 2015-16 and 2016-17 was duly deducted from her SBI savings account.

However, for the year 2017-18, the premium was not debited by the bank even though adequate funds were available in the account.

The state consumer commission noted that the account statement showed a credit balance of Rs 3,367 as on April 1, 2017.

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The matter acquired significance after Kavita Devi suffered fatal injuries on February 17, 2018, while mowing grass in a forest area.

She was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh the same day and later died during treatment on March 8, 2018.

Her husband subsequently sought payment of the insured amount under PMSBY, but the claim was denied on the ground that no premium had been received for the relevant year.

SBI’s defence rejected

Before the consumer commission, SBI argued that the deceased was not insured on the date of death because the premium for 2017-18 had not been deducted.

The bank further contended that it could not debit the amount without the account holder’s consent.

The consumer commission, however, found little merit in the argument. Referring to the account records, it was observed that there was enough balance in the account for the deduction of the Rs 12 premium.

The commission also took note of a handwritten remark in the account statement claiming the account had become dormant and that fresh KYC and a physical branch visit were required before debits could be made.

But the commission found the note unreliable because it carried neither signature nor seal nor any indication of when it was made.

Importantly, the consumer commission said SBI failed to produce any material showing that the deceased had ever been informed about the alleged requirement of fresh KYC or a branch visit.

Consumer complaint allowed: Commission

The commission noted that the complainant had specifically pleaded that an application regarding the deduction of the premium had been submitted to the bank on July 11, 2018, but the SBI did not specifically deny this in its written statement.

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Observing that the district consumer commission had rightly appreciated the facts, the state consumer commission said there was no reason to interfere with the order granting relief to the complainant.

Dismissing the appeal, the consumer commission affirmed the direction requiring the SBI to pay Rs 2 lakh along with interest at 6 per cent per annum from March 12, 2019, till realisation, besides Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

Rs 20 fake electricity bill, Rs 1.99 lakh cyber fraud, apex consumer body orders SBI to pay up

On April 15, a Rs 20 electricity bill payment attempt by a State Bank of India customer turned into a Rs 1.99 lakh cyber fraud but the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has provided him relief ordering refund of Rs 1.99 lakh along with compensation of Rs 25000 banks holding that the banks cannot pass the buck when customers promptly report unauthorised electronic transactions, holding SBI liable to fully refund the amount.

A bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing a second appeal filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) challenging the Karnataka State Consumer Commission’s May 26, 2025 order directing refund of the amount along with compensation.

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