‘Hospitals can’t go scot-free’: Uttarakhand High Court refuses to shield Max Healthcare from Rs 10 lakh penalty

The hospital can be held vicariously liable for the negligence committed by the doctor working in the hospital, said the Uttarakhand High Court. (Image generated using AI)

In a significant order touching upon hospital liability in medical negligence cases, the Uttarakhand High Court has refused to grant interim protection to Max Healthcare Institute Limited against a Rs 10 lakh compensation order passed by the Uttarakhand Medical Council.

Justice Pankaj Purohit, while hearing an appeal by the hospital, rejected its plea for interim relief and observed that in today’s healthcare landscape, large hospitals cannot be permitted to distance themselves from negligence committed by doctors engaged by them.

The Uttarakhand High Court declined to stay the operation of the ethics committee’s order and rejected the hospital’s interim relief application. (Image enhanced using AI) The Uttarakhand High Court declined to stay the operation of the ethics committee’s order and rejected the hospital’s interim relief application. (Image enhanced using AI)

“In such an era, when big hospitals are running in society and engaging various doctors for the treatment of the public, the hospital cannot be left scot-free from being prosecuted by a court of law for the negligence committed by the doctor,” the court said on February 19.