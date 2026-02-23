‘Hospitals can’t go scot-free’: Uttarakhand High Court refuses to shield Max Healthcare from Rs 10 lakh penalty

The Uttarakhand High Court was hearing an appeal by the hospital against against a Rs 10 lakh compensation for medical negligence penalty imposed by the Uttarakhand Medical Council.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 04:44 PM IST
The hospital can be held vicariously liable for the negligence committed by the doctor working in the hospital, said the Uttarakhand High Court.The hospital can be held vicariously liable for the negligence committed by the doctor working in the hospital, said the Uttarakhand High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a significant order touching upon hospital liability in medical negligence cases, the Uttarakhand High Court has refused to grant interim protection to Max Healthcare Institute Limited against a Rs 10 lakh compensation order passed by the Uttarakhand Medical Council.

Justice Pankaj Purohit, while hearing an appeal by the hospital, rejected its plea for interim relief and observed that in today’s healthcare landscape, large hospitals cannot be permitted to distance themselves from negligence committed by doctors engaged by them.

The Uttarakhand High Court declined to stay the operation of the ethics committee’s order and rejected the hospital’s interim relief application. The Uttarakhand High Court declined to stay the operation of the ethics committee’s order and rejected the hospital’s interim relief application. (Image enhanced using AI)

“In such an era, when big hospitals are running in society and engaging various doctors for the treatment of the public, the hospital cannot be left scot-free from being prosecuted by a court of law for the negligence committed by the doctor,” the court said on February 19.

Court: Big hospitals can’t Be left ‘scot-free’

  • The hospital can be held vicariously liable for the negligence committed by the doctor working in the hospital.
  • After hearing both sides and perusing the impugned order as well as the Supreme Court precedents cited, the court expressed clear reservations about the hospital’s jurisdictional argument at the interim stage.
  • The court declined to stay the operation of the ethics committee’s order and rejected the hospital’s interim relief application.
  • At the same time, the court granted the respondents four weeks to file their counter affidavits, indicating that the broader legal questions raised by the hospital will be examined in detail at a later stage.

Ethics committee awards Rs 10 lakh compensation

  • The petition challenges a February 4 order passed by the ‘ethics committee’ of the Uttarakhand Medical Council in a complaint by an Indian Army officer Colonel Amit Kumar.
  • In that order, the council held the hospital responsible for negligence and directed it to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the complainant, Kumar.
  • Aggrieved by the decision, Max Healthcare moved the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution, seeking to quash the order and to stay its operation pending adjudications.

Hospital questions council’s jurisdiction

  • Appearing for the petitioner-hospital, advocate Rohit Puri argued that the Uttarakhand Medical Council had overstepped its statutory authority.
  • He relied on Section 10(f) of the Uttarakhand Medical Council Act, 2002, which empowers the Council to receive complaints “against misconduct or negligence by a medical practitioner” and to initiate disciplinary proceedings or award compensation.
  • The hospital’s primary contention was that the statute refers specifically to “medical practitioners,” not hospitals as corporate entities.
Also Read | ‘Mountain out of molehill’: Why Uttarakhand High Court set aside dismissal of judge accused of abusing minor help
  • Counsel further pointed to Section 2(7) of the Act, which defines a “medical practitioner” as an individual engaged in the practice of modern scientific medicine with recognized qualifications under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
  • On this basis, it was argued that while individual doctors may fall within the council’s regulatory jurisdiction, a hospital as an institution does not.
  • Therefore, fastening direct liability on the hospital for alleged negligence was, according to the petitioner, beyond the scope of the council’s powers.

Supreme Court’s vicarious liability doctrine

  • Counsel for the Uttarakhand Medical Council and the complainant countered the argument by invoking settled principles of vicarious liability.
  • They placed reliance on the Supreme Court’s rulings in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital & Others vs Master Rishab Sharma & Others (Civil Appeal No. 6619 of 2016) and Pooja Sharma & Others vs Maharaja Agrasen Hospital & Others (Civil Appeal No. 9461 of 2019), where the apex court held that hospitals can be held vicariously liable for negligence committed by doctors working under them.
Also Read | In Uttarakhand, judiciary protects citizens from executive overreach
  • Although those cases arose under the Consumer Protection Act, the respondents argued that the principle remains the same: when patients approach a hospital for treatment, the institution cannot disown responsibility for the acts of its medical staff.
  • They contended that modern hospitals operate as integrated service providers and benefit from the professional services of doctors; therefore, accountability must extend to the institution itself.

What lies ahead

  • The matter will next be taken up on March 25.
  • The case is likely to delve deeper into the interplay between statutory interpretation and evolving judicial principles on institutional liability in healthcare.
Also Read | Not forest land: Uttarakhand High Court dismisses PIL against construction of war memorial ‘Sainya Dham’
  • At its core lies a crucial question: can a medical regulatory body directly hold a hospital accountable for negligence under a statute that primarily refers to “medical practitioners”?
  • For now, however, the high court’s refusal to grant interim protection sends a clear signal, healthcare institutions cannot expect blanket immunity when allegations of medical negligence arise within their walls.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi Stalin
Power-sharing off the table for now, Congress pushes for RS berth for Pawan Khera
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score: West Indies have been at their destructive best in the tournament. (AP Photo)
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi Stalin
Power-sharing off the table for now, Congress pushes for RS berth for Pawan Khera
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score: West Indies have been at their destructive best in the tournament. (AP Photo)
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Sana Makbul
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals why she turned vegan, opens up about health condition: 'A lot of people don't know...'
Apple
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score: West Indies have been at their destructive best in the tournament. (AP Photo)
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Social media can be addictive even for adults, but there are ways to cut back
phones
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals why she turned vegan, opens up about health condition: 'A lot of people don't know...'
Sana Makbul
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement