76-year-old man’s second marriage sparks family threats: Uttarakhand High Court orders police action

The man claimed before the Uttarakhand High Court that it was with his first wife’s consent that he got married to a 43-year-old divorcee. (Image generated using AI)

Uttarakhand High Court news: The Uttarakhand High Court recently stepped in to address safety concerns raised by an elderly man and his wife, who claimed that their lives were under threat from the man’s son with his first wife and from the brothers of the woman’s former husband.

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal was hearing the plea of a 76-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, who sought directions to the police to provide adequate protection from the said relatives.

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal directed the SHO to call the family members and advise them not to take the law into their hands. Justice Rakesh Thapliyal directed the SHO to call the family members and advise them not to take the law into their hands.

The Uttarakhand High Court noted that although no divorce decree was placed on record, the woman appeared before the court and stated that her former husband had given her triple talaq orally.