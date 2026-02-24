Marriage promise to obtain consent for sex is rape: Why Uttarakhand High Court cleared Army man of charges

Uttarakhand High Court held that a broken promise of marriage amounts to rape only if it was false from the very beginning.

Written by: Somya Panwar
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 06:05 PM IST
Uttarakhand High CourtThe record does not reflect any material suggesting fraudulent intent, as opposed to a relationship that later failed, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Uttarakhand High Court news: The Uttarakhand High Court has held that it is rape only when a promise of marriage is made solely to obtain consent for sexual relations, whereas a subsequent refusal to marry, “howsoever reprehensible from a moral standpoint”, does not negate consent, as it quashed a rape case against an Indian Army personnel.

Justice Ashish Naithani was acting on the plea of the man accused of raping a woman on the false promise of marriage.

Justice Ashish Naithani A subsequent refusal to marry, however reprehensible from a moral standpoint, does not vitiate consent in law, the court said. (Image is enhanced using AI)

The court acted on the man’s plea against the chargesheet filed by the Berinag Police Station in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, said, “The law is by now well settled that sexual relations on a promise of marriage would amount to rape only if it is shown that the promise was false from the very inception and was made with the sole intention of obtaining consent. A subsequent refusal to marry, howsoever reprehensible from a moral standpoint, does not ipso facto vitiate consent in law.”

The February 18 order also underscored that “criminal law cannot be permitted to be used as a tool for settling personal scores arising out of failed relationships”, as it quashed the criminal proceedings pending before the Pithoragarh trial court.

Findings

  • FIR and the woman’s statements reveal that the allegation is that she accompanied the man on the assurance of marriage, and physical relations were established thereafter, post the refusal to marry her.
  • The material on record does not disclose any allegation of force, threat, coercion, or deceit practised at the inception of the relationship.
  • The woman does not allege that she was abducted or compelled to leave her home against her will.
  • The consistent version emerging from the record is that she left her parental home voluntarily and accompanied the man.
  • Offence under Section 376 IPC, sexual relations on a promise of marriage would amount to rape only if it is shown that the promise was false from the very inception and was made with the sole intention of obtaining consent.
  • A subsequent refusal to marry, however reprehensible from a moral standpoint, does not vitiate consent in law.
  • The record does not reflect any material suggesting fraudulent intent at the threshold, as opposed to a relationship that later failed.
  • Supplementary medical report dated February 23rd 2022, when examined in conjunction with the statements on record, also does not lend support to the allegation of forcible sexual assault.
  • Without entering into a roving enquiry, the court noted that the medical evidence does not corroborate the prosecution’s version in a manner that would prima facie attract Section 376 IPC.

Man’s arguments

  • The material on record discloses a consensual relationship between two adults.
  • The essential ingredients of Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc.) and 376 (rape) IPC are not satisfied.
  • The criminal proceedings have been initiated with oblique motives.
  • Continuation of the criminal proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of the court.
  • Material on record discloses a consensual relationship between two adults
  •  Essential ingredients of Sections 366 and 376 IPC are not satisfied, and the criminal proceedings have been initiated with oblique motives.
  • The woman left the parental home of her own volition; therefore, no offence under Section 366 IPC was made.

Prosecution’s case

  • The alleged promise of marriage was not fulfilled.
  • There is no material to suggest that such a promise was false from the inception to vitiate consent.
  •  Woman induced on the assurance of marriage, followed by sexual exploitation
  •  Such allegations raise disputed questions of fact which cannot be adjudicated in proceedings under Section 482 (inherent powers of high courts), Code of Criminal Procedure.
  • Chargesheet filed after due investigation, and the truthfulness of the allegations must be tested during trial.
  • The woman was emotionally induced into leaving her home on the assurance of marriage, which was subsequently withdrawn.
  • She has consistently maintained her allegations, and that the applicant cannot seek quashing merely on the ground that he was at one stage willing to marry her.

‘Element of taking or enticing absent’

  • The essential ingredient of “taking” or “enticing” to constitute an offence under Section 366 IPC is prima facie absent.
  • Mere accompaniment of a consenting adult, without any element of compulsion or deception at the threshold, does not satisfy the statutory requirement of the offence.

Background

It came on record that the man and the woman met on a social media platform in 2019. It was alleged that the man proposed marriage to the woman. The man was alleged to have established physical relations with her after taking her to a hotel.

A medical report was also produced during the investigation, following which the police filed the chargesheet against the man under Sections 366 and 376 of the IPC before a Pithoragarh court on April 5, 2022.

The man was granted bail by the Uttarakhand High Court on June 21, 2022. 

With the inputs by Sumit Kumar Singh 

(Singh is an intern at The Indian Express)

Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar

... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Anupam Mittal yelled at a pitcher on Shark Tank India 5 for coming withour preparation
'Tune tamaasha kiya': Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
Chitrangada Singh
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments