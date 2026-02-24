Marriage promise to obtain consent for sex is rape: Why Uttarakhand High Court cleared Army man of charges

The record does not reflect any material suggesting fraudulent intent, as opposed to a relationship that later failed, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)

Uttarakhand High Court news: The Uttarakhand High Court has held that it is rape only when a promise of marriage is made solely to obtain consent for sexual relations, whereas a subsequent refusal to marry, “howsoever reprehensible from a moral standpoint”, does not negate consent, as it quashed a rape case against an Indian Army personnel.

Justice Ashish Naithani was acting on the plea of the man accused of raping a woman on the false promise of marriage.

The court acted on the man’s plea against the chargesheet filed by the Berinag Police Station in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, said, “The law is by now well settled that sexual relations on a promise of marriage would amount to rape only if it is shown that the promise was false from the very inception and was made with the sole intention of obtaining consent. A subsequent refusal to marry, howsoever reprehensible from a moral standpoint, does not ipso facto vitiate consent in law.”