Marriage promise to obtain consent for sex is rape: Why Uttarakhand High Court cleared Army man of charges

Feb 24, 2026
Uttarakhand High Court news: The Uttarakhand High Court has held that it is rape only when a promise of marriage is made solely to obtain consent for sexual relations, whereas a subsequent refusal to marry, “howsoever reprehensible from a moral standpoint”, does not negate consent, as it quashed a rape case against an Indian Army personnel.
Justice Ashish Naithani was acting on the plea of the man accused of raping a woman on the false promise of marriage.
The court acted on the man’s plea against the chargesheet filed by the Berinag Police Station in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, said, “The law is by now well settled that sexual relations on a promise of marriage would amount to rape only if it is shown that the promise was false from the very inception and was made with the sole intention of obtaining consent. A subsequent refusal to marry, howsoever reprehensible from a moral standpoint, does not ipso facto vitiate consent in law.”
The February 18 order also underscored that “criminal law cannot be permitted to be used as a tool for settling personal scores arising out of failed relationships”, as it quashed the criminal proceedings pending before the Pithoragarh trial court.
Findings
- FIR and the woman’s statements reveal that the allegation is that she accompanied the man on the assurance of marriage, and physical relations were established thereafter, post the refusal to marry her.
- The material on record does not disclose any allegation of force, threat, coercion, or deceit practised at the inception of the relationship.
- The woman does not allege that she was abducted or compelled to leave her home against her will.
- The consistent version emerging from the record is that she left her parental home voluntarily and accompanied the man.
- Offence under Section 376 IPC, sexual relations on a promise of marriage would amount to rape only if it is shown that the promise was false from the very inception and was made with the sole intention of obtaining consent.
- A subsequent refusal to marry, however reprehensible from a moral standpoint, does not vitiate consent in law.
- The record does not reflect any material suggesting fraudulent intent at the threshold, as opposed to a relationship that later failed.
- Supplementary medical report dated February 23rd 2022, when examined in conjunction with the statements on record, also does not lend support to the allegation of forcible sexual assault.
- Without entering into a roving enquiry, the court noted that the medical evidence does not corroborate the prosecution’s version in a manner that would prima facie attract Section 376 IPC.
Man’s arguments
- The material on record discloses a consensual relationship between two adults.
- The essential ingredients of Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc.) and 376 (rape) IPC are not satisfied.
- The criminal proceedings have been initiated with oblique motives.
- Continuation of the criminal proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of the court.
- Material on record discloses a consensual relationship between two adults
- Essential ingredients of Sections 366 and 376 IPC are not satisfied, and the criminal proceedings have been initiated with oblique motives.
- The woman left the parental home of her own volition; therefore, no offence under Section 366 IPC was made.
Prosecution’s case
- The alleged promise of marriage was not fulfilled.
- There is no material to suggest that such a promise was false from the inception to vitiate consent.
- Woman induced on the assurance of marriage, followed by sexual exploitation
- Such allegations raise disputed questions of fact which cannot be adjudicated in proceedings under Section 482 (inherent powers of high courts), Code of Criminal Procedure.
- Chargesheet filed after due investigation, and the truthfulness of the allegations must be tested during trial.
- The woman was emotionally induced into leaving her home on the assurance of marriage, which was subsequently withdrawn.
- She has consistently maintained her allegations, and that the applicant cannot seek quashing merely on the ground that he was at one stage willing to marry her.
‘Element of taking or enticing absent’
- The essential ingredient of “taking” or “enticing” to constitute an offence under Section 366 IPC is prima facie absent.
- Mere accompaniment of a consenting adult, without any element of compulsion or deception at the threshold, does not satisfy the statutory requirement of the offence.
Background
It came on record that the man and the woman met on a social media platform in 2019. It was alleged that the man proposed marriage to the woman. The man was alleged to have established physical relations with her after taking her to a hotel.
A medical report was also produced during the investigation, following which the police filed the chargesheet against the man under Sections 366 and 376 of the IPC before a Pithoragarh court on April 5, 2022.
The man was granted bail by the Uttarakhand High Court on June 21, 2022.
With the inputs by Sumit Kumar Singh
(Singh is an intern at The Indian Express)