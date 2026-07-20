Uttarakhand police detain activist going to Jantar Mantar protest, High Court asks: ‘Under what law?’

Questioning the detention of an activist, allegedly by the Uttarakhand police, who was leaving for Delhi to join the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday asked the state under what circumstances and provisions of law he was detained.

The president of Uttarakhand Parivartan Party, Prabhat Dhyani, had announced his intention to join the protests at Jantar Mantar to extend solidarity to Sonam Wangchuk and CJP through a Facebook post. Dhyani, along with his two colleagues, had boarded a train from Rishikesh to New Delhi.

“Our Uttarakhand Parivartan Party extends its support to the movement led by students and the youth; we will participate in the Parliament March at Jantar Mantar on July 20. Dharmendra Pradhan must be dismissed”, said Dhyani in the post. (Photo: FB/@Prabhat Dhyani) “Our Uttarakhand Parivartan Party extends its support to the movement led by students and the youth; we will participate in the Parliament March at Jantar Mantar on July 20. Dharmendra Pradhan must be dismissed”, said Dhyani in the post. (Photo: FB/@Prabhat Dhyani)

However, his colleagues later informed his family that Dhyani was detained by unidentified police personnel at Rishikesh Railway Station at 5.15 pm on Sunday. As the family members could not contact him or determine his whereabouts, the outfit’s secretary filed a habeas corpus petition on Monday.