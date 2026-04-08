Pay Rs 2.4 lakh for Nanda Devi fest film, Uttarakhand High Court to Nainital civic body

The petitioner was commissioned to create a documentary film capturing the cultural essence of the Maa Nanda Devi Mahotsav in September 2023. (Express photo; special arrangement)

Uttarakhand High Court news: The Uttarakhand High Court recently directed the Nainital Nagar Palika Parishad to settle an outstanding bill of Rs 2.41 lakh owed to a filmmaker for her work covering the Maa Nanda Devi Mahotsav.

Justice Pankaj Purohit was hearing a plea filed by Kedar Ghati, who was seeking the release of the outstanding bill for the work she had completed in 2023.

Justice Pankaj Purohit directed the Nainital Nagar Palika Parishad to pay the amount within four weeks. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Pankaj Purohit directed the Nainital Nagar Palika Parishad to pay the amount within four weeks. (Image enhanced using AI)

The Uttarakhand High Court directed that the Nagar Palika Parishad, Nainital, shall pay the amount of Rs 2.41 lakh to the petitioner within four weeks, on the basis of the undertaking given by the authority.

Short film, no payment

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Mahendra Singh Rawat argued that the present plea was filed on the ground that, for almost two and a half years, the Nagar Palika Parishad had not paid the said amount to the petitioner, to which she is legally entitled. It was also pleaded that the amount claimed is duly admissible to the petitioner.