Pay Rs 2.4 lakh for Nanda Devi fest film, Uttarakhand High Court to Nainital civic body

Uttarakhand High Court news: The Uttarakhand High Court recently directed the Nainital Nagar Palika Parishad to settle an outstanding bill of Rs 2.41 lakh owed to a filmmaker for her work covering the Maa Nanda Devi Mahotsav.
Justice Pankaj Purohit was hearing a plea filed by Kedar Ghati, who was seeking the release of the outstanding bill for the work she had completed in 2023.
Justice Pankaj Purohit directed the Nainital Nagar Palika Parishad to pay the amount within four weeks. (Image enhanced using AI)
The Uttarakhand High Court directed that the Nagar Palika Parishad, Nainital, shall pay the amount of Rs 2.41 lakh to the petitioner within four weeks, on the basis of the undertaking given by the authority.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Mahendra Singh Rawat argued that the present plea was filed on the ground that, for almost two and a half years, the Nagar Palika Parishad had not paid the said amount to the petitioner, to which she is legally entitled. It was also pleaded that the amount claimed is duly admissible to the petitioner.
The petitioner was commissioned by the Nainital Nagar Palika Parishad to create a documentary film capturing the cultural essence of the Maa Nanda Devi Mahotsav in September 2023. She successfully completed the assignment and submitted the final bill. However, despite the passage of nearly two and a half years, the authority failed to make the payment to the petitioner for her work.
On the other hand, the counsel for the civic body, advocate Bhupendra Bisht, argued before the Uttarakhand High Court that the Nainital Nagar Palika Parishad was ready to pay the principal amount of Rs 2.41 lakh, but due to a financial crunch, the payment could not be made earlier.
He further stated that the payment of the said amount would be made within four weeks from the date of production of a certified copy of the order.
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Maa Nanda Devi festival
The Maa Nanda Devi Mahotsav is one of the most culturally significant festivals in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, which is celebrated in honour of the goddesses Nanda and Sunanda. The Nanda Devi Mela, also known as the Nanda Devi Mahotsav, is observed during the Nandashtami festival every September.
According to local belief, Nanda Devi was the family deity of the Chand kings. In the 17th century, a temple dedicated to Nanda Devi was built by King Dyot Chand, following which the festival came to be celebrated. The festival reflects the region’s cultural richness and economic vitality.
A grand procession carrying the dola (palanquin) of Nanda Devi and her sister Sunanda is organised during the celebrations. On this occasion, a fair showcasing local handicrafts and handmade products is also held, usually around the Nanda Devi Temple. The festival attracts a large number of devotees and visitors from the Kumaon and Garhwal regions, as well as from other parts of India.
Judicial interventions
The festival has been the subject of recent judicial interventions. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a temporary slaughterhouse for performing “animal sacrifice” as part of the Nanda Devi festival, the Uttarakhand High Court last year ordered that the sacrifice be performed at an abattoir near the temple.
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The petition was filed by one Pawan Jatav, who sought that since the festival was one of the “most ancient and culturally significant festivals of Kumaon”, particularly in Nainital and is celebrated annually from August 28 to September 5, the performance of sacrificial rituals should be allowed.
He also mentioned that the people of Nainital and adjoining areas have deep religious faith associated with these sacrificial rituals. They believe that the offering symbolises devotion and fulfilment of vows made to the goddess, he added. Jatav prayed that a slaughterhouse be arranged temporarily, where the goats could be slaughtered after puja at the temple.
Previously, in 2011, the Uttarakhand High Court had banned the sacrifice of animals on the temple premises, highlighting concerns of hygiene and the need for an adequate number of slaughterhouses. And later in 2016, the court reiterated that no sacrificial ritual should be performed on the Nanda Devi Temple premises. The petitioner said that the ban was being followed.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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