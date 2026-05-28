Compassionate appointment can’t be used for career growth: Why court denied relief to Uttarakhand man

The Uttarakhand High Court noted that the petitioner accepted appointment as a junior assistant in 2009 without raising any demur. (AI-generated)

Observing that a compassionate appointment is not an “alternative mode” of recruitment or a means of “career advancement”, the Uttarakhand High Court recently dismissed the plea of a junior assistant who sought appointment as a junior engineer after upgrading his educational qualifications during service.

Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari pointed out that a compassionate job is granted to a dependent family member of a late employee only to help the family tide over “sudden financial distress” and not to secure future advancement to higher posts

“Merely because a dependent of a deceased employee is educationally qualified for appointment to a superior post will not entitle him to claim appointment to such superior post. Compassionate appointment is not an alternative mode of recruitment or career advancement, but it is a socio-welfare measure meant to bail the family out of an emergency,” the May 25 order read.