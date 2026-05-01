Uttarakhand High Court orders bank to pay Rs 25 lakh to constable’s widow, rejects ‘missing name’ excuse

The Uttrakhand High Court was hearing a plea of bank regarding the accidental death claim insurance. (AI-generated Image)

Uttarakhand High Court news: The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a plea of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank and upheld the single judge’s order that directed the bank to pay Rs 25 lakh in insurance benefits to the widow of a police constable.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay was dealing with a plea of a bank challenging the single judge’s decision.

“The appellant bank does not dispute that the husband of the respondent had a salaried account in the bank,” the court observed on April 30.

The bench noted that prerequisite for benefit of scheme was salary account in the bank, which is in operation and in which salary was credited regularly. The bench noted that prerequisite for benefit of scheme was salary account in the bank, which is in operation and in which salary was credited regularly.

Also Read | NCDRC rejects Rs 25 lakh insurance claim for widow after husband hid ‘advanced’ cancer diagnosis

The order added that there was no default in credit of salary; however, the only ground for denial of claim is that the name of the husband of the respondent was not included in the list of employees sent by the police department.