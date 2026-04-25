Forged photos, fake SSB uniform: Uttarakhand High Court denies bail to ‘corporal’ in marriage fraud case

The Uttarakhand High Court was hearing a plea of a man accused of impersonation as an SSB Corporal, extortion and rape. (Image generated using AI)

Uttarakhand High Court SSB news: Observing that the act on behalf of the petitioner has shaken the complainant physically and mentally, and has also suffered from broken trust, the Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a bail plea of a man accused of impersonating a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Corporal to deceive a woman into an engagement, and subsequently committing rape.

Justice Ashish Naithani was dealing with a plea of a man accused of impersonation, extortion, and rape. He allegedly impersonated an SSB Corporal and brought the proposal for the marriage to the survivors’ parents.

“This kind of act on behalf of the petitioner has shaken the complainant physically and mentally, and has also suffered from broken trust,” the court said on April 15.