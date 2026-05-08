Relief for AYUSH students: Uttarakhand High Court regularises 2019-20 admissions made without NEET counselling

The court noted that the students appeared in professional examinations held during the intervening years on the strength of the interim order. (AI-generated image)

Uttarakhand High Court news: The Uttarakhand High Court has ruled that admission granted to students in AYUSH undergraduate courses for the academic year 2019-20 can be regularised, provided the students were admitted on or before October 15, 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay was dealing with a batch of petitions filed by two groups of petitioners. One was by a private medical college, and another was by the students.

Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay heard the matter on May 7. Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay heard the matter on May 7.

“The University shall treat the admissions as regular and declare the result of the students and also permit them to appear in the back paper examination, if any, in accordance with law,” the Uttarakhand High Court said on May 7.