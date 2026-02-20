Can a man be held liable for abetting wife’s death over suspicions about her character? Uttarakhand High Court weighs in

It is a settled principle of criminal law that suspicion, however strong, cannot take the place of proof, the Uttarakhand High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Uttarakhand High Court news: The Uttarakhand High Court recently set aside the conviction of a man sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for abetting his wife’s death, observing that criminal liability cannot be fastened on a husband merely because the marital relationship was strained or he harboured suspicions about his wife’s character.

Justice Ashish Naithani allowed the appeal filed by the husband and acquitted him of the charge under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Matrimonial discord, suspicion, and quarrels, though unfortunate, are not uncommon in marital life. Criminal liability under Section 306 IPC cannot be fastened merely because the relationship between spouses was strained or because the accused harboured doubts about the character of the deceased,” the court held on February 18.