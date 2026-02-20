Can a man be held liable for abetting wife’s death over suspicions about her character? Uttarakhand High Court weighs in

Uttarakhand High Court news: The Uttarakhand High Court recently set aside the conviction of a man sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for abetting his wife’s death, observing that criminal liability cannot be fastened on a husband merely because the marital relationship was strained or he harboured suspicions about his wife’s character.
Justice Ashish Naithani allowed the appeal filed by the husband and acquitted him of the charge under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Justice Ashish Naithani acquitted the husband of the charge on February 18.
“Matrimonial discord, suspicion, and quarrels, though unfortunate, are not uncommon in marital life. Criminal liability under Section 306 IPC cannot be fastened merely because the relationship between spouses was strained or because the accused harboured doubts about the character of the deceased,” the court held on February 18.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the wife of the appellant took her life in 2004 at their matrimonial home.
It was alleged that the husband had subjected the woman to mental harassment and humiliation as he cast aspersions on her character. Such conduct on his part allegedly created an unbearable situation for the deceased, which ultimately drove her to take the extreme step.
Upon appreciation of evidence, the trial court acquitted the husband of offences under Sections 304B (dowry death) and 498A (cruelty) of the IPC, observing that the ingredients of dowry death and cruelty in connection with dowry were not established beyond reasonable doubt.
The trial court convicted the husband under IPC Section 306 in 2011, observing that his conduct in suspecting the wife’s character amounted to abetment.
Feeling aggrieved by the order of conviction, the husband approached the high court.
Abetment has been defined under Section 107 of the IPC to include instigation to commit an act, engaging in conspiracy for its commission, or intentionally aiding the doing of that act.
The essence of abetment is a positive act on the part of the accused with the intention to provoke, incite, or encourage the commission of the act.
The jurisprudence developed by the Supreme Court consistently holds that mere harassment, ordinary domestic discord, or casual remarks cannot amount to instigation unless there is clear mens rea (guilty mind/criminal intent) and a proximate nexus between the conduct of the accused and the act.
Instigation, in the legal sense, connotes active suggestion or stimulation of the victim’s mind to take their own life. It must be shown that the accused had the intention to drive the deceased to kill themselves or had knowledge that his conduct was likely to result in such a consequence.
In the present matter, the entire case rests on the allegation that the appellant used to suspect the character of his wife and allegedly subjected her to mental harassment on that basis.
The question is whether such conduct, even if assumed to be true, satisfies the statutory requirement of abetment.
The law requires a live and proximate link between the conduct of the accused and the act.
The evidence on record does not establish any such proximate act occurring immediately prior to the act.
The trial court appears to have inferred abetment from the cumulative circumstances of suspicion and alleged mental harassment. However, inference cannot substitute proof.
The prosecution must establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused had the mens rea to abet and that his acts were such as to push the deceased into a position where she was left with no other alternative.
The absence of any death note implicating the appellant, though not decisive by itself, assumes significance in the present case where the evidence is otherwise general in nature. There is no contemporaneous material showing that the deceased blamed the appellant for her extreme step.
It is a settled principle of criminal law that suspicion, however strong, cannot take the place of proof. Courts must guard against the tendency to convert moral blame into criminal liability unless the statutory ingredients are strictly satisfied.
The essential ingredients of abetment, namely, mens rea and active or proximate conduct amounting to instigation or intentional aiding, are conspicuously absent.
The conviction of the husband under Section 306 IPC cannot be sustained in law.
