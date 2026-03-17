Murder on Holi in Uttam Nagar: Won’t demolish houses of accused without prior notice, MCD tells High Court

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will not take action against any unauthorised construction in the houses of people, allegedly involved in a clash in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar that killed a 26-year-old man on Holi, without giving them a notice beforehand, the civic body told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.
Twenty-six-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death on Holi amid a brawl on the day of Holi with neighbours in Uttam Nagar. On March 8, civic authorities demolished parts of a house belonging to the main accused, Umardeen (49), and his son and co-accused Muzaffar (25).
The MCD’s remarks on Tuesday came as the court of Justice Amit Bansal was hearing two petitions in the matter. Senior advocate Sanjay Poddar, appearing for MCD, told the High Court that the civic body “shall not take action against any unauthorised construction without issuance of notice with show cause.”
One of the petitions was filed by Jarina, the mother of a co-accused in the case, who alleged that her house in A block, JJ Colony, where her family has been residing for over 40 years, was broken into. The other petition was filed by Shahnaz, whose residence is situated in the “immediate vicinity of the demolished house”. The families had alleged that the March 8 demolition was carried out without notice.
Following the submission by the MCD, recorded by the court in its order, the two petitions were disposed of.
Last week, Poddar had opposed the two petitions, describing them as “mischievous” as he told Justice Amit Bansal that the demolition of part of the residence of the main accused in the case was not a case of “unauthorised construction” but rather one of “encroachment”.
“The (March 8) demolition which took place was not (that of an) unauthorised construction…Eight houses (in the lane) have encroached upon a public street and this is not an isolated case…This was a routine exercise carried out by MCD,” Poddar had submitted.
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According to MCD, the demolition of a part of the residence of the accused was necessitated since it was encroaching over a public drain.
The MCD had not issued any notice or sought any explanation in relation to the alleged encroachment prior to the demolition on March 8.
Before the High Court, the MCD had reasoned that demolitions without notice are permissible as per a Supreme Court judgment of November 2024 when there is an unauthorised structure over a public place such as a road, street, footpath, or water body.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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