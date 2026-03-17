Murder on Holi in Uttam Nagar: Won’t demolish houses of accused without prior notice, MCD tells High Court

On March 15, the family members alleged that around 30–40 people were involved in the assault on Tarun Kumar, but the local police have so far arrested only 16 people. (Express photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will not take action against any unauthorised construction in the houses of people, allegedly involved in a clash in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar that killed a 26-year-old man on Holi, without giving them a notice beforehand, the civic body told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Twenty-six-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death on Holi amid a brawl on the day of Holi with neighbours in Uttam Nagar. On March 8, civic authorities demolished parts of a house belonging to the main accused, Umardeen (49), and his son and co-accused Muzaffar (25).

The MCD’s remarks on Tuesday came as the court of Justice Amit Bansal was hearing two petitions in the matter. Senior advocate Sanjay Poddar, appearing for MCD, told the High Court that the civic body “shall not take action against any unauthorised construction without issuance of notice with show cause.”