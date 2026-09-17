Plea in Supreme Court challenges UPI fee on transactions above Rs 2,000

The plea challenges the September 14 notification issued under Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007. (AI generated image)

A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Supreme Court Wednesday challenging the Centre’s decision to allow Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain UPI transactions, a day after the Ministry of Finance announced the applicable fee structure. The court has yet to take up the plea.

The plea challenges the September 14 notification issued under Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007, which specified only two payment modes as entitled to statutory “no-charge protection”: RuPay-powered debit cards, without any monetary ceiling, and UPI transactions up to Rs. 2,000.

The petition argues that the move effectively withdrew zero-MDR protection for UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, which had been in place since January 2020.