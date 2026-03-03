Upholding ‘woman’s dignity within home’, Chhattisgarh High Court denies bail to accused in 2025 sexual assault case

The delay in lodging the FIR has been prima facie explained by the victim due to fear, shame, and intimidation, the Chhattisgarh High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Emphasising that allegations of sexual assault within the confines of a victim’s home constitute a “serious offence affecting the dignity” of a woman, the Chhattisgarh High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the accused.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha was dealing with an anticipatory bail plea of the man who was accused of sexual assault, criminal trespass, and criminal intimidation.

“The allegations disclose a serious offence affecting the dignity and safety of a woman within the confines of her home,” the court said on February 28.