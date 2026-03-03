Upholding ‘woman’s dignity within home’, Chhattisgarh High Court denies bail to accused in 2025 sexual assault case

Emphasising that allegations of sexual assault within the confines of a victim’s home constitute a “serious offence affecting the dignity” of a woman, the Chhattisgarh High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the accused.
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha was dealing with an anticipatory bail plea of the man who was accused of sexual assault, criminal trespass, and criminal intimidation.
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha heard the anticipatory bail plea on February 28.
“The allegations disclose a serious offence affecting the dignity and safety of a woman within the confines of her home,” the court said on February 28.
The prosecution’s case stems from a police complaint pertaining to incidents that allegedly occurred in October 2025.
According to the survivor, the petitioner, whom she had known for two years, approached her house in an inebriated state on October 13, 2025, and abused her.
Two days later, while the survivor’s husband was away, the petitioner allegedly entered her house, expressed his attraction to her, and forcibly caught her hand.
When the survivor raised an alarm, the accused reportedly closed her mouth and threatened to kill both her and her husband if she disclosed the incident.
He is also alleged to have used obscene and filthy language and damaged the gate’s latch before leaving.
Arguments of parties
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Chitendra Singh, argued that his client had been falsely implicated.
He further contended that a consensual relationship existed between the petitioner and the complainant, citing WhatsApp chats and photographs as evidence.
He stated that the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged after an inordinate and unexplained delay of about three months, which casts serious doubt on the prosecution’s story.
“The complainant and her husband continuously raised illegal monetary demands from the applicant, pursuant to which certain amounts were paid online. The present FIR is a consequence of the petitioner’s refusal to meet such unlawful demands,” he submitted.
Representing the state, advocate Ritika Verma argued that the allegations against the applicant are serious in nature.
She further submitted that the delay in lodging the FIR has been properly explained due to fear and shame, and witnesses have supported the prosecution’s case.
Therefore, considering the gravity and sexual nature of the allegations, the applicant is not entitled to anticipatory bail.
