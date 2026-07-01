Upholding pension relief for employee, court fines Odisha Rs 1 lakh over delayed appeal

Holding that the “movement of files” cannot justify missing court deadlines, the Orissa High Court has dismissed the state government’s appeal, filed after a delay of 303 days, against an order granting pensionary benefits to a retired employee. It also imposed Rs 1 lakh costs on the state.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Murahari Sri Raman were hearing an application filed by the state seeking condonation of the delay in filing an intra-court appeal against a February 13, 2025, judgment that had directed the regularisation of retired fitter mechanic Ratnakar Swain from the day his junior was regularised, and ordered payment of all consequential retiral benefits.

“It needs to be emphasised age-old maxim ‘Vigilantibus Et Non Dormientibus Jura Subveniunt‘, meaning thereby equity avails to the vigilant, not the person who sleeps over his right. The Courts will not help the person who sleeps over their rights but help those who are aware of their rights,” it said on June 30, rejecting the state’s plea for condonation of delay.

The case arose from the state’s challenge to a single judge’s order granting relief to Swain, who had worked continuously for more than 41 years after joining as a nominal muster roll employee in December 1980. Swain was appointed as a fitter mechanic on December 16, 1980, in the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Division at Salipur.

As per the records, the services of another employee who joined the same division on March 5, 1981, had been regularised. Swain came to know about this only through information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Murahari Sri Raman noted the Supreme Court’s warning against the practice of filing belated appeals after contempt proceedings were initiated. Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Murahari Sri Raman noted the Supreme Court’s warning against the practice of filing belated appeals after contempt proceedings were initiated.

After retiring on February 28, 2022, he approached the high court seeking parity with his junior. Allowing his writ petition on February 13, 2025, the single judge had remarked, “There cannot be a more glaring case than the case at hand when after serving for more than four decades, on flimsy grounds notwithstanding the regularisation of junior to him, petitioner is still in the portals of the Court to get his legitimate dues.”

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The single judge bench directed the government to regularise Swain’s services from the date his junior was regularised and release all consequential retiral benefits within three months, failing which it would attract interest at 10 per cent per annum, recoverable from the official responsible.

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State blames bureaucratic process

Instead of implementing the order, the Odisha government approached the division bench after 303 days and contended that the delay occurred because the matter had to pass through several administrative levels. Reports had to be called from subordinate offices, legal and financial implications examined, and the draft appeal vetted by the advocate general’s office before it could be filed.

Employee opposes plea

Swain opposed the application, arguing that the state had moved the appellate court only after contempt proceedings were initiated for non-compliance with the single judge’s order.

His counsel pointed out that the authorities neither complied with the February 13, 2025 judgment nor challenged it within the limitation period. A contempt petition had to be filed on June 23, 2025, and the appeal eventually came only on January 12, after the contempt court had already passed orders.

Court: ‘File movement’ not sufficient cause

The division bench found the state’s explanation wholly inadequate and observed that it did not disclose material particulars explaining why the appeal could not be filed within time. The state also failed to disclose that contempt proceedings had already been initiated for non-compliance.

Even before the single judge, the authorities had repeatedly failed to file a counter-affidavit, forcing the writ petition to be decided on merits.

Rejecting the explanation, the bench held that merely blaming file movement could not constitute “sufficient cause” under the Limitation Act.

It relied on a series of Supreme Court judgments holding that limitation laws bind government departments. Referring to decisions, including Living Media India, Pathupati Subba Reddy, Shivamma and the recent ruling in Israr Ahmad Khan, it reiterated that routine bureaucratic procedures and administrative red tape cannot automatically justify inordinate delays.

The high court also noted the Supreme Court’s warning against the growing practice of filing belated appeals after contempt proceedings have been initiated.

Appeal dismissed with Rs 1 lakh costs

Holding that the Odisha government had failed to establish either “sufficient cause” or “good cause” for the extraordinary delay, the division bench dismissed the application seeking condonation of delay. As a consequence, the writ appeal itself stood dismissed as barred by limitation.

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The court also imposed Rs 1 lakh costs on the state and directed that the amount be deposited with the Odisha State Legal Services Authority within one week. The amount will be credited to the account earmarked for juveniles.

Why this ruling matters

The judgment reinforces that government departments cannot expect courts to apply a different standard simply because decisions move through layers of bureaucracy. By refusing to condone the 303-day delay, the high court reiterated that limitation laws apply equally to governments and ordinary citizens.

The ruling also sends a clear message that court orders cannot be kept in abeyance by filing delayed appeals after contempt proceedings have begun. The judgment underscores that bureaucratic red tape cannot become a means to deny employees the benefits of judicial orders or prolong litigation indefinitely.