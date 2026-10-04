UP quacks get life imprisonment 9 years after woman died following C-section

The woman died shortly after the quacks performed the procedure on her. (Representational image)

Nine years after a 22-year-old woman died following a C-section performed by an unqualified practitioner at an unauthorised medical centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, a court on Saturday sentenced two quacks to life imprisonment.

The court convicted Wilson and Ghulam Mustafa, both in their 30s, on September 29 on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cheating and violation of provisions of the Indian Medical Act.

The two men, who had been out on bail, were taken into custody following their conviction and sent to jail.

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According to the prosecution, the case dates back to October 3, 2017, when farmer Nem Singh took his pregnant wife Ruby to a medical centre after she developed labour pains. Wilson, an unqualified medical practitioner running the centre, and his wife admitted Ruby to the facility, assuring the family that she could have a normal delivery, according to the prosecution. Wilson administered medicines to her and put her on a drip. When her condition subsequently deteriorated, the family informed Wilson.