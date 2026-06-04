UP hikes remunerations of advocate general, other govt lawyers after more than 1o years

The decision on this was taken in a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening.(Image generated using AI)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the monthly retainership and appearance fees of the advocate general and other lawyers representing the state government in the Supreme Court, High Court and district courts.

The last revision in the retainerships and fees of government counsels was made by the state government more than 10 years ago, a senior official said.

The decision on this was taken in a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening.

The proposal for the hike was prepared by the state Law Department, it is learnt.

Those getting the revised and increased retainerships and the appearance fees include the advocate general, chief standing counsels, additional advocates general (Supreme Court and at Allahabad and Lucknow benches of the High Court), standing counsels, additional government advocates, district government counsels, additional district government counsels, assistant district government counsels, deputy district government counsels, panel lawyers, and judicial, finance, civil and criminal lawyers.