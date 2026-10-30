UP SIR: Bulk Form 7s not filed as per rules, not acted upon by EROs, EC tells SC

Responding to allegations that bulk Form-7 applications were filed in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission on Friday told the Supreme Court that none of those forms had been acted upon by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs.

“It is humbly submitted that no name is deleted without giving notice and without passing a reasoned order by the EROs/ AEROs. All the complaints related to Form 7 are carefully inquired and resolved by the Election Officers as per the rules,” the EC said in its counter-affidavit filed on September 16.

Form 7 is used to lodge objections against the proposed inclusion of a name in the voter list, or to request the deletion of a name from the electoral rolls on specific grounds.