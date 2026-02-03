Indian Railways to pay Rs 9 lakh after 2-hour train delay costs student a career year: A landmark UP consumer court order

The district consumer commission observed that the train delay resulted in the loss of a valuable academic year and caused severe mental, physical and financial hardship to the student.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 07:00 AM IST
The consumer forum held Railways liable for deficiency in service.The consumer forum held Railways liable for deficiency in service. (Image generated using AI)
Consumer court news: After a young girl’s educational aspirations were derailed by a delayed train, a district consumer forum in Uttar Pradesh awarded Rs 9.1 lakh compensation to her, holding the Railways liable for deficiency in service.

President Amarjeet Verma and Member Ajay Prakash Singh observed that the train delay, which caused the student to miss her entrance examination, resulted in the loss of a valuable academic year and caused severe mental, physical and financial hardship.

“The Railways cannot justify the delay in the arrival of a train merely on the basis of technical faults or other technical reasons,” the consumer commission said.

Allowing the plea, the forum directed the Railways to pay a compensation of Rs 9 lakh, along with Rs 5,000 towards advocate’s fee and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs, within 45 days.

Also Read | Rs 52 lakh to Rs 9.16 crore: Punjab and Haryana High Court says ‘not only about numbers’ in record payout for disabled lawyer

Background

  • The student was scheduled to appear for an entrance examination at Jai Narayan PG College, Charbagh, Lucknow.
  • The reporting time for the examination was at around 12:30 pm, while the examination was to be held from 1.30 pm to 3 pm.
  • However, the train reached the station only at 1:34 pm, nearly two-and-a-half hours late, due to which the student could not report at the examination centre within the prescribed time and was barred from appearing in the exam.
  • Her father filed a suit for Rs 20 lakh compensation in the consumer court, citing mental agony and career setback.
Also Read | Three decades later: Orissa High Court awards Rs 4 lakh compensation to widow of RPF constable struck by moving train

Findings

  • A passenger undertakes travel with the legitimate expectation of reaching the destination on time.
  • When, for reasons unknown, a passenger fails to reach the destination within the stipulated time, all work stands disrupted and the passenger suffers loss. In such circumstances, where the journey has been undertaken by paying consideration, the responsibility for the loss lies with the service provider.
  • The Railways cannot justify the delay in the arrival of a train merely on the basis of technical faults or other technical reasons.
  • Railways is liable to pay compensation for mental and physical suffering caused by the loss of opportunity, on account of the negligence and deficiency in service on their part, unless the it specifically establishes that the delay in the arrival of the train was not due to its own fault but was caused by circumstances such as adverse weather conditions, natural calamities, signal failure, or similar reasons.
  • It is evident that the complainant passed the High School examination conducted by the CBSE Board with 10 CGPA and aspired to secure admission to a reputed university and serve the nation.
  • However, due to the negligence of the opposite parties, she was deprived of appearing in the entrance examination, resulting in the loss of a valuable academic year and causing her irreparable harm.
  • Consequently, she had to endure severe physical, financial, and mental suffering, for which the opposite parties are liable to pay compensation.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

