Indian Railways to pay Rs 9 lakh after 2-hour train delay costs student a career year: A landmark UP consumer court order

The consumer forum held Railways liable for deficiency in service. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer court news: After a young girl’s educational aspirations were derailed by a delayed train, a district consumer forum in Uttar Pradesh awarded Rs 9.1 lakh compensation to her, holding the Railways liable for deficiency in service.

President Amarjeet Verma and Member Ajay Prakash Singh observed that the train delay, which caused the student to miss her entrance examination, resulted in the loss of a valuable academic year and caused severe mental, physical and financial hardship.

“The Railways cannot justify the delay in the arrival of a train merely on the basis of technical faults or other technical reasons,” the consumer commission said.