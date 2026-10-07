‘Unrest, poverty brought them to India’: Court cuts jail term of 3 Bangladeshis

The Madras High Court has upheld the conviction of three Bangladeshi nationals for residing in the State without valid travel documents; however, observing that the appellants, owing to the “unrest” in Bangladesh and the “uncertainty” of their future, came to India to sustain themselves and their families, it modified their fine-default sentence and ordered authorities to complete their deportation within 30 days.

Justice N Nirmal Kumar was dealing with a plea of three Bangladeshi nationals challenging their conviction under the Foreigners Act, 2004.

“It is not in dispute that the appellants, owing to the unrest in Bangladesh and the uncertainty of their future, and being unemployed and impoverished, came in search of employment and livelihood to sustain themselves and their families. Admittedly, they are neither involved in nor convicted of any economic offence, nor have they enriched themselves so as to assume that they possess the means to pay the fine,” the court said on September 28.

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The court further emphasised that the appellants had come to India in search of livelihood; they had stayed in Tiruppur for quite some time, and the first and second accused had also given birth to two children. It noted that the appellants had also been employed in banian factories in Tiruppur on a daily-wage basis.

Three Bangladeshi nationals arrested

The case arose from the arrest of three Bangladeshi nationals by the Veerapandi Police in Tiruppur in February 2025. Police found them with two children at Iduvampalayam and, during inquiry, they admitted that they were Bangladeshi citizens who had entered India without valid passports, visas, or other travel documents.

Considering their financial circumstances, Justice M Nirmal Kumar reduced the default imprisonment for non-payment of the Rs 10,000 fine from three months to one week.

According to the accused, they had been living and working in Tiruppur for over six years and had twin sons born at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital in September 2023. They said they had migrated from Bangladesh because of political unrest, unemployment, and poverty and had come to India in search of livelihood.

The police registered a case, and the prosecution examined six witnesses and produced 12 exhibits. The trial court convicted all three under the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 2004.

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It sentenced each to two years’ rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine, with three months’ simple imprisonment in default. They challenged the conviction before the high court.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocates M Mohamed Saifulla and R Bakiyalakshmi argued that they had not committed any other offence, had lived peacefully in Tiruppur, and were willing to return to Bangladesh. They also questioned whether proper procedures had been followed regarding their detention and deportation.

They stated that due to political unrest, unemployment, and poverty, they moved from Bangladesh to Tiruppur seeking employment for their livelihood. At the time of crossing the border post, they informed their entry.

They are very poor: Court

The court held that the prosecution had established that the three appellants were Bangladeshi citizens. Their Bangladeshi national identity/citizenship documents and birth certificates were produced in evidence, and they had entered India without valid travel documents.

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The court found no reason to interfere with their conviction under the Foreigners Act, and confirmed the two-year rigorous imprisonment imposed by the trial court.

“They hold, to date, a Bangladesh voter ID and citizenship card. They are natural citizens living here and have also begotten two children; for their livelihood and subsistence, they are living in Tiruppur to make earnings and livelihood. They are law-abiding citizens and have not come under any adverse notice from the law-enforcing authorities. Now they are willing to go back to their country,” the court noted.

However, while considering the sentence, the court took note of their economic hardship and circumstances. They had migrated from Bangladesh in search of employment, worked as daily-wage workers in Tiruppur, and had been living there for several years. Two children were also born to the first and second accused at a government hospital in Tiruppur.

The court observed, “There is no doubt that they are very poor, are seeking livelihood, have migrated in search of employment, and are in penury and unable to pay the fine amount.”

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Considering their financial circumstances, the court reduced the default imprisonment for non-payment of the Rs 10,000 fine from three months to one week, while retaining the fine and two years’ rigorous imprisonment.