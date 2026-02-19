‘Unprecedented and shocking’: ED tells Supreme Court how Mamata Banerjee ‘hijacked’ I-PAC search to vanish evidence

The ED alleged that the CM Mamata Banerjee and senior police officials directly obstructed statutory searches and forcibly removed incriminating evidence. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a rejoinder affidavit in the Supreme Court, alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior police officials directly obstructed statutory searches and forcibly removed incriminating evidence during the searches conducted by the ED on January 8.

A rejoinder affidavit is a sworn legal document filed by a petitioner to specifically counter, clarify, or rebut new facts, allegations, or evidence raised in the respondent’s counter affidavit.

While seeking direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and investigate the alleged obstruction of its search operations on the political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its founder, Pratik Jain, the affidavit described the incident as “unprecedented and shocking events”.