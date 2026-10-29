Unpaid over 1999 LS polls supply, Delhi High Court backs contractor’s Rs 1 crore award

The Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) challenging an arbitral award of over Rs 1 crore to a contractor hired to supply tents, furniture and electrical items during the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. The court upheld the award, noting that officials had physically verified the supplies before dismantling, “whereas the inquiry reports were prepared much later.”

The CEO had filed an appeal against the decision dated May 2, 2017, passed by the Single Judge Bench dismissing their objections.

A bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan and Justice Shail Jain noted that the arbitrator had relied on the returning officer’s (RO) physical verification of the bills and their testimonies, finding them more reliable than the inquiry report questioning the bills.

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The October 28 order said, “The arbitrator rightly took into account that the tentages were supplied during the last quarter of 1999 and the bills were physically verified by the RO. Sh. Rajiv Yaduvanshi, the RO of Outer Delhi constituency and Sh. Dharampal of Karol Bagh constituency deposed in support of the claim of the respondent (contractor) and stated that the bills were signed after physical verification.”

The bench further said, “The arbitrator is plausible, suffers from no factual or legal error, much less perversity and calls for no interference. In view of the above, the appeal is dismissed.”

“The objections raised by the Finance Department were not found reliable in the factual background that the tentage was physically verified by RO before dismantling of the structure whereas the scrutiny started in July 2000,” the court added.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan and Justice Shail Jain said that here was no material on record to show that the challans were not submitted on a day-to-day basis. Justice Avneesh Jhingan and Justice Shail Jain said that here was no material on record to show that the challans were not submitted on a day-to-day basis.

Contractor claims Rs 1 crore for election tent supplies

According to the facts, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) invited tenders to supply tentage, furniture, and electrical items on a hire basis during the 1999 Lok Sabha General Elections. The contractor was the successful bidder and was awarded the work for the Karol Bagh and Outer Delhi Parliamentary Constituencies in 1999. The parties executed an agreement containing an arbitration clause.

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The contractor raised bills of Rs 19.98 lakh for the Karol Bagh Constituency and Rs 80.30 lakh for the Outer Delhi Constituency. The CEO alleged that the bills were inflated, and stated that Clause 19 of the agreement provided that the payment was subject to scrutiny, approval of bills and physical verification of the tentage items before dismantling of the structure.

A show cause notice in 2000 was issued to the contractor for failure to submit daily challans verified by the Returning Officers (RO) of the two parliamentary constituencies.

The contractor claimed Rs 1 crore for supplying tents, furniture and electrical items, while the CEO admitted that Rs 15.22 lakh was payable. The arbitrator allowed the contractor’s claim and awarded the full amount, along with Rs 2 lakh in costs. Aggrieved by the award, the Chief Electoral Officer challenged the award, but a single-judge bench dismissed their objections, prompting the present appeal.

Advocates Dhananjaya Mishra, Navneet Dogra and Bhargav Verma, appearing for the Chief Electoral Officer, contended that under clause 19 of the agreement there were three prerequisites for payment: submission of challans on a day-to-day basis, physical verification of the tentage items by the RO and by another officer, if so directed in writing by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and scrutiny and approval of the bills by the competent authority.

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Clause 19 of the agreement provides that the contractor, for record and scrutiny, shall submit copies of the challans of the supplied items in the office of the CEO on a day-to-day basis; before dismantling the structures, the tentage items were to be physically verified by the RO and another representative of the CEO, if so ordered in writing.

The counsel submitted that the grievance was that though physical verification by the RO was not disputed, the other two requirements under clause 19 of the agreement were neither considered by the arbitrator nor considered while deciding the objections under Section 34 (governs applications to set aside a domestic arbitral award) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

The lawyers on behalf of their client further argued that the arbitrator relied on the disciplinary inquiry reports against the two officials but failed to consider the objections of the Finance Department that the bills were inflated. It was contended that the non-consideration of the objections of the Finance Department vitiates the impugned order on the ground of patent illegality, and the conclusion arrived at was perverse.

Bills called inflated, but award survives scrutiny

Senior Advocate Suhail Dutt, defending the award, on behalf of the contractor, submitted that reasons for not accepting the objections of the Finance Department were recorded and the view taken by the arbitrator is plausible and calls for no interference.

It was canvassed by Dutt that under clause 19 of the agreement, the challans were to be submitted on a day-to-day basis and not the bills. The submission is that the challans were submitted and the goods supplied were physically verified by the RO.

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Dismissing the appeal, the court held that the arbitrator’s award is plausible, suffers from no factual or legal error, much less perversity and calls for no interference. The court dismissed the appeal.