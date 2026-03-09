Unnao rape case: Supreme Court allows survivor to be heard in CBI’s plea against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s bail

The applications came up as the bench took up for hearing the Central probe agency’s appeal against the December 23, 2025, order of the Delhi High Court suspending the life sentence of Sengar and granting him bail in the rape case. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday permitted the survivor in the Unnao rape case to become a party in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s appeal challenging the bail granted to ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi allowed the impleadment application filed by the survivor, observing that she has a right to be heard in light of the judgment in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

In its April 18, 2022, order in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the SC had held that a victim in a criminal case “has a legally vested right to be heard at every step post the occurrence of an offence”. “Such a ‘victim’ has unbridled participatory rights from the stage of investigation till the culmination of the proceedings in an appeal or revision.”