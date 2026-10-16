‘Unjustifiable’: Delhi High Court revives disabled man’s abuse plea against ex-wife

The Delhi High Court has revived a complaint filed by a man with 86 per cent permanent locomotor disability against his former wife and her family, alleging that they continuously humiliated and harassed him over his disability. Calling the special court’s dismissal of the complaint “perfunctory and unjustifiable”, the court said it had overlooked allegations of harassment extending beyond 2012, including an incident reported in 2025.

Justice Prateek Jalan was hearing a criminal revision petition filed by the man challenging a December 15, 2025, order of a special court that dismissed his complaint under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, against his former wife and her family members. The court sent the complaint back for fresh consideration without expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations, including remarks on his disability.

“This is a matter which the learned Special Court ought to have considered in light of the complaint as a whole, particularly in the context of a statute such as the RPwD Act, which is intended to protect vulnerable sections of society from harassment on the ground of disability… The approach adopted by the learned Special Court in the impugned order was perfunctory and unjustifiable,” the court said on October 13.

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The couple married on April 14, 2012, but began living separately on May 8 that year. Their matrimonial dispute has since led to multiple legal proceedings. The man alleged that his former wife and her relatives repeatedly humiliated him over his disability, threatened him and attempted to damage his reputation. The high court did not rule on whether these allegations were true, holding only that the complaint required fresh consideration.

Justice Prateek Jalan of the Delhi High Court set aside the dismissal of a disability harassment complaint and remanded it for fresh consideration. Justice Prateek Jalan of the Delhi High Court set aside the dismissal of a disability harassment complaint and remanded it for fresh consideration.

‘Allegations overlooked’

The special court had dismissed the man’s complaint, reasoning that the parties had lived together for barely a month in 2012 and that the allegations relating to that period lacked specific details, including dates, times and particulars of individual incidents.

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It described the complaint as a matrimonial dispute and a belated attempt to revive old grievances, noting that the parties were already divorced. Justice Jalan, however, found that the special court had failed to account for allegations that the harassment continued in later years.

The man had referred to an alleged incident on July 5, 2025, when his former wife, her mother and sister purportedly visited the matrimonial home of his married sister and created a scene. He claimed that the respondents continued to make derogatory remarks about his disability and tried to tarnish his reputation among relatives, colleagues and his employer.

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The high court noted that the special court had taken note of the complaint, including the alleged 2025 incident, but had failed to consider it while reaching its conclusion. “The learned Special Court has proceeded on the basis that all the allegations levelled by the petitioner relate to the year 2012,” it said, adding that there were “clear allegations of continued acts on the part of the respondents”.

The court said the complaint had to be examined as a whole, particularly in the context of legislation intended to protect vulnerable sections of society from harassment on the ground of disability.

‘Derogatory remarks’

In his complaint, the man alleged that his former wife repeatedly referred to him using the derogatory term “langra (lame)” and made remarks suggesting that her life had been ruined by marrying a person with a disability. He further alleged that she and her relatives threatened to implicate him and his family in criminal cases and demanded Rs 16 lakh in connection with the proposed dissolution of the marriage.

The former husband also cited police complaints filed in 2012 and a written complaint submitted to the station house officer (SHO) of Seema Puri Police Station in Delhi on October 4, 2025. He alleged that the respondents contacted his colleagues and senior officials, sent defamatory communications to his workplace, and attempted to harm his professional reputation and career prospects.

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He argued that the alleged harassment continued after the RPwD Act came into force in 2016, and that the later incidents required examination under this legislation. Assisting the court as amicus curiae, Manjeet Arya submitted that allegations dating to 2012 predated the enactment of the law and that the complaint lacked specific particulars. The judgment also records her acceptance that further details could have been sought, including by recording pre-summoning evidence.

Justice Jalan held that the special court’s approach to the complaint was unjustifiable. The high court set aside the December 15, 2025, order and remanded the proceedings for fresh consideration in accordance with law. It also clarified that the man could pursue remedies available under the law, including filing a fresh complaint, if advised, in relation to incidents alleged to have occurred after the original complaint was filed.

The court stated that its observations were limited to deciding the revision petition and must neither influence the special court’s decision on remand nor be construed as an opinion on the merits of the allegations.