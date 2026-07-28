University ‘withholds’ student’s papers despite charging Rs 900 fee, ordered to pay Rs 2.55 lakh

The Uttar Pradesh State Consumer Commission has ordered Deen Dayal Upadhyay University to pay Rs 2.55 lakh to a student after refusing to interfere with a consumer forum’s finding that the university unjustifiably withheld her academic documents despite accepting Rs 900 in fees.

The Uttar Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president, Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava and member Sudha Upadhyay dismissed an appeal filed by the Gorakhpur-based university against an October 12, 2023 order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Lakhimpur Kheri. The district commission had held the university guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to compensate student Kamaljeet Kaur.

“The appeal deserves to be dismissed. The order passed by the District Consumer Commission does not suffer from any illegality or infirmity warranting interference,” the state commission said on July 23.

The dispute traces its origins to 2013, when the student alleged that the university failed to issue her academic documents even after collecting the prescribed fee. Claiming that the delay caused severe hardship and affected her educational and career prospects, she approached the consumer forum, which ruled in her favour. The varsity’s attempt to overturn that decision has now failed.

How dispute began

According to the case records, Kamaljeet Kaur deposited Rs 900 with Deen Dayal Upadhyay University in March 2013 for the issuance of her provisional certificate and other academic documents. Despite accepting the fee, the university allegedly failed to provide the documents.

The student claimed that she repeatedly approached the university and made efforts to secure the records required for her future studies and employment. However, despite several representations, the documents were not released, forcing her to initiate legal proceedings before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Lakhimpur Kheri. She alleged that the university’s inaction amounted to deficiency in service and caused her mental agony and financial hardship.

District commission grants relief

After considering the evidence, the District Consumer Commission on October 12, 2023 ruled in favour of the student. The commission directed the university to provide the required academic documents and awarded Rs 2.5 lakh as compensation for the harassment and mental agony caused to her.

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It also awarded Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total monetary relief to Rs 2.55 lakh. The commission held that the university had failed to discharge its obligations despite receiving the prescribed fee from the student.

Unhappy with the verdict, Deen Dayal Upadhyay University approached the state consumer commission, contending that the district commission had erred in passing the order and seeking its reversal.

State commission finds no error

The state commission examined the records, heard submissions made on behalf of the university as well as the respondents, and concluded that the district commission‘s findings did not warrant interference.

It observed that there was no illegality or infirmity in the order passed by the consumer forum and dismissed the university’s appeal.

The commission held that the conclusions reached by the district commission were based on the material placed before it and that the appellate forum found no reason to upset those findings. As a result, the compensation awarded to the student and the directions issued in her favour remain intact.

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Consumer takeaway

If a university or educational institution withholds your degree, mark sheet or other academic documents despite you having paid the prescribed fee and fulfilled the required formalities, you can approach a consumer commission for compensation if the delay amounts to deficiency in service and causes you financial loss or mental agony.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Uttar Pradesh helpline: 1800180030) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.