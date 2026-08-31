‘University is meant for dissent’: Former Supreme Court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia

Known for his deeply reasoned opinions, grounded philosophy, and commitment to individual liberty, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia brings a distinct humanism to Indian jurisprudence. From his early legal practice at the Allahabad High Court to serving as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and later as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, his trajectory reflects a constant effort to protect constitutional choice over institutional overreach.

In this broad-ranging conversation with The Indian Express, Justice Dhulia reflects on the role of tolerance in fundamental rights, the language debate in the country, if handing out death penalty become more judge-centric, media scrutiny in the age of live-streamed courts, and why universities must remain spaces of dissent.

Edited excerpts.

The Allahabad High Court recently rejected a schoolgirl’s plea to wear a headscarf, or hijab, in school. It relied on several verdicts, including the Karnataka High Court’s full bench verdict, which upheld the state government’s ban on wearing the hijab in educational institutions. You had set aside the Karnataka High Court decision in a split verdict. What’s your view when it comes to balancing fundamental rights of citizens and institutional rules?

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Sudhanshu Dhulia: The Hijab judgment is primarily based, in my opinion, on a fundamental constitutional value called tolerance. The earlier Supreme Court verdict given way back in 81, 82 by Justice O Chinnappa Reddy in the famous Bijoy Emmanuel versus State of Kerala, where there was action against three girls belonging to the community called the Jehovah’s Witnesses. There it was upheld that they were standing up respectfully when the national anthem was sung. But the school said that you are not singing the national anthem, and therefore, they were expelled. Justice Chinnappa Reddy had said that our religion preaches tolerance, our culture teaches tolerance, our Constitution of India practices tolerance; let us not dilute it.

It was written with that spirit —the hijab judgment. I am not in favour of hijab per se, because I would not like my daughter to wear a hijab. But if she wants to wear a hijab, I’ll be the last person to stop her from wearing a hijab. The emphasis here is on the choice. The choice of women whether to wear or to reject a hijab. I was defending the choice of women, not hijab per se.

As far as the Allahabad judgment is concerned, technically you may not find fault with the judgment because it says that we only have a view of the full bench of the Karnataka High Court, which was challenged in the Supreme Court, and there is no authoritative opinion of the Supreme Court on this because the verdict was split.

And he’s persuaded by what has been said by the Karnataka High Court, so he’s given that judgment. But I disagree with the view taken by the Allahabad High Court.

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The language debate seems to be never-ending. We saw the recent controversy in Maharashtra involving non-Marathi-speaking taxi and auto drivers. The CM had to finally intervene and say no action will be taken against the drivers for a year. A year ago, a bench headed by you upheld the use of Urdu on the signboard of a municipal council building in Maharashtra, saying language is culture and must not become a cause for dividing people, and Urdu “is the finest specimen of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, or the Hindustani tehzeeb”. How do you view the Marathi vs non-Marathi or any other issue concerning the assertion of a particular language in a pluralistic country like ours?

Sudhanshu Dhulia: That’s a very big question actually, and it’s also a very sensitive question. I’ll take you back to the debate in the Constituent Assembly. If you read historian Granville Austin’s “Indian Constitution: A Cornerstone of the Nation”, the Constituent Assembly was almost at a breaking point. There was no unanimity as to what should be the language of the new nation. Had India not been divided, they were absolutely sure that Hindustani would have been the language, which means both Hindi and Urdu, which is a mix of both languages.

But then the country got divided, and Urdu became a language of Pakistan. Unfortunately, what was wrongly perceived was that Urdu was the language of an enemy country. So Urdu was out, and therefore any trace of Urdu in Hindi was also to be out. That became very difficult. The Hindi wallas, as Austin calls them, were pushing for Hindi as a national language, whereas there were other states also; many linguists and scholars were pushing for their languages. I can immediately think of Ganesh Devi, for example. He beautifully says that India is a linguistic civilisation.

Imagine the kind of languages we have. There are 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule. But apart from that, there are hundreds, maybe thousands, of languages we have. I was a Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, and Nagaland was a part of that High Court. Even in Nagaland, where we have about 23 major tribes, or 18, 19 major tribes, each tribe has a different language.

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I come from Uttarakhand, where Garhwali is spoken, where Kumaoni is spoken, where Hindi is spoken, where Punjabi is spoken. Five or six languages are spoken in that state. So to bring unanimity amongst Indians for a language was a very difficult task.

As far as Marathi is concerned and there is no conflict here between Marathi and all other languages. Marathi is a great language. In fact, many of the linguists say that it can really be a bridge between the Dravidian languages and the North Indian languages because it has got a history of its own, a very rich language.

Even in that judgment, we have said that people should fall in love with all the languages. Why just Marathi or Urdu or any other language? But you cannot stop somebody from using that language if he wants to. What happened in that area was that the particular area or the municipality had a majority of people who were only familiar with Urdu. So they could read a signboard if it was in Urdu. That had continued for 50, 60 years. There was Marathi too at the bottom. They said, “No, nothing will be there. Except Marathi, there’ll be nothing,” which was challenged in the Commissioner’s Court and this court and the High Court.

Everywhere the decision came in favour of the Urdu language being there. We could have simply dismissed the petition, but my brother judge said, “You know, something has to be written on it.” Imagine, and this I say everywhere, it is actually not a question of language; it’s a question of the Constitution. My brother judge, who had given very important inputs in that judgment, he doesn’t understand a word of either Hindi or Urdu. He’s from Kerala; his mother tongue is Malayalam, but he understands the Constitution of India very well.

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He said that this has to be the one. How can you stop somebody? And particularly Eighth Schedule language, you can’t do it. So it was written in that spirit.

A trial court judge in Uttar Pradesh awarded 22 death sentences in just four months, leading to nearly 100 murder cases being administratively recalled from the judge. You were part of the Supreme Court bench that referred the question of framing strict guidelines for mitigating circumstances in capital cases to a Constitution Bench. Is there a disconnect between constitutional courts and trial courts on the “rarest of rare” doctrine? Also, 113 countries have abolished the death penalty; as a jurist, how do you view this situation?

Sudhanshu Dhulia: The death penalty is there in only about 50 countries. And the countries which have it are countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Pakistan. As long as we have a death penalty as a punishment, you can’t say that it cannot be given.

I have never given a death penalty or upheld a death penalty sentence. If we are talking about this Muzaffarnagar, I don’t know the facts of this case. Of course, it sounds a bit odd. That’s why there is a judgment; I think when I was with another bench, we had referred a matter to a larger bench. I think Justice Kaul, Justice Lalit, and Justice Bhatt were there. I was there with them. If a crime is committed, then there are two aspects of it. One is the conviction, where the court decides that he has been charged with murder, and the entire evidence is against him, which shows that he has committed murder. Therefore, he’s convicted of murder. Now the second is the sentence. Now the question was whether the sentencing has to be done probably in that judgment year on the same day, or a separate hearing has to be given for sentencing. I was of the view that a separate hearing has to be given on sentencing, and the aggravating and the mitigating circumstances have to be taken into consideration.

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There is no dispute on this. There’s no grey area about what is the rarest of rare case and where it has been done. It’s well chalked out. No judge has any confusion about it. Now, it may be different; it may differ from judge to judge. As to what is of absolute importance in a criminal court, it is sentencing. When you sentence a person, that takes the entire experience, the judicial acumen of a judge while passing a sentence. You can’t fix a rule for that; otherwise, the entire discretion which is there, which is judicial discretion, will go away.

Is it becoming more judge-centric when we look at trial courts?

Sudhanshu Dhulia: Judge-centric, you can’t say because judges also don’t decide cases as per their whims and fancies. They decide cases as per the settled law, as per the settled norm. The sentencing part. Even the sentencing part. A judge would know what the mitigating circumstances and what the aggravating circumstances are. Anybody would understand it.

You were in dissent in an 8:1 (Property Owners Association) ruling. Another was a split verdict…

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Sudhanshu Dhulia: We have Fundamental Rights Part Three and Part Four is the Directive Principles of State Policy. Fundamental rights are justiciable rights and fundamental rights, as the earlier view was that these are non-justiciable, but now that is all changed to a lot, a large extent. Now, there is an article in it, Article 39(b), which says that the material resources of a community should be used for the common good or something. The only question was as to what is this material resources? Whether private property will also be a material resource of the community.

Till now, there was an earlier view of Justice Krishna Iyer and other judges which said, yes, material resources here would mean private property. Then another five-judge bench came in which Justice O Chinnappa Reddy gave a judgment. It was again a unanimous verdict which followed Justice Krishna Iyer’s judgment and said, yes, material resources of the community would mean private property.

Now, then in this matter went to seven judges and it went to nine judges and came before us. If you read the judgment of the majority opinion also carefully, which is authored by Justice Chandrachud, he also says the same thing. He says, “Yes, theoretically, material resources here means private property also.” In effect, there is no difference between the majority and my view.

But then the majority view also goes on to say that, which is the law, it can also be private property, but then it gives an entire checklist of when it can be done, what are the parameters which have to be looked into by the legislature, so on and so forth.

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That was just tying up the legislature, which in my view was not the work of a court. This had to be left to the wisdom of the parliament.

I was of the view if material resources of the community do not include private property, there would have been no zamindari abolition; there would have been no privy purses taken away; there would have been no nationalisation of banks. All these things were happening, so which means it has to be that. I was in a very thin minority in that.

A lot that is spoken inside the courtroom. You yourself must have spoken a lot of obiter dicta, and often these turn into political and newsroom debates. Should a judge stick to the brief and exhibit judicial restraint?

Sudhanshu Dhulia: What troubles me, not just as a former judge, but as a citizen also, is that journalists who were there in the past… and the kind of journalism which we have, I’m sorry to say.. A judge can’t do anything. I was in an absolute minority. I was not in favour of this court proceedings becoming live and all that because we are actually not prepared for that. You can’t fight technology. One day it will come. But at the moment we go because what happens is that sometimes certain things are said like that because it has been happening.

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I’ll give you an example. I was sitting with a brother judge in the Supreme Court and a matter came before us. We said we’ll decide it, and then the lawyer said, “No, this matter has been placed for Lok Adalat, which is going to take place after two weeks.” He said something like that. Now the nature of the case was such that it should have been nowhere near a Lok Adalat.

Some cases should not go to. So both of us were shocked as to how it is going to Lok Adalat? He said the registry has said it. So my brother judge just said it to me. He said, “There is anarchy in the registry.” Whispered it to me. Your journalist friend heard it and he says, “So and so judge said there’s anarchy in the registry.” And tomorrow, the next day, it was in the newspapers.

Now nobody is speaking against their own registry. And it was just an opinion whispered between conversations going on. That too gets reported at times, which is very unfortunate. Unnecessarily aaplog afsana bana dete hain (you guys turn it into a fairytale unnecessarily).

What about judicial restraint?

Sudhanshu Dhulia: Judicial restraint wo hua jo (judicial restraint is what you call)…you can say that these days a court, you can say that the courts are being very proactive. And they are passing all kinds of orders in public interest litigation, for example. They must have judicial restraint in not doing. I can understand that. That may be judicial restraint. But if somebody whispered, there’s no restraint in that. After all, they are the judges are also human beings. And what are the judges doing? You and the public should also understand that judges ultimately are doing, as David Panikkar says in his book, judges perform a difficult task. They take a decision which ordinarily people avoid doing in their lives. And the judges do it as a part of a duty, in a public space.

If some comments are there which is not for even for public consumption, which has been said, which have nothing to do with the order also. I have seen it often that it’s blown up in the media. That is also not mature journalism.

Are you okay with the banter or exchange between the bar and the bench being reported by the media?

Sudhanshu Dhulia: You can’t help it also. But I am saying, I mean journalists, suppose if you are there, you’ll never do it. I can understand that. But there are some, I would say immaturity on their part. They do it.

There’s an augment of live streaming and things getting online.. During your time as as a judge…

Sudhanshu Dhulia: Kabhi nahi hota tha (it never happened).. When our time was, when we were not in it, nobody was asking what is happening in a courtroom. These days everybody’s interested in what is happening in a courtroom. It used to happen in the ’30s and ’40s and ’50s when films were being made inside the courtroom dramas, and things like that, and people were interested in what is happening in the courtroom because there was no television, there was not much of a cinema. Now there is so much of other things happening, but still people are very much interested in what is happening in the courtroom. Maybe it is a positive sign also in many ways. That is also there, but this unnecessary reporting is also not good for now. In a mature democracy, it is not good. That doesn’t give signals of a mature democracy.

Are judges reading what the media is writing about them?

Sudhanshu Dhulia: I don’t know. Some judges don’t even care. They don’t even read a journal, a paper. But I’m sure somebody is now, even if he’s not reading, somebody must be telling him, “Ye aisa aa gaya hai, woh aa gaya hai.” Sometimes it becomes very disturbing for the judges also.

Is there any impact?

Sudhanshu Dhulia: I don’t think any judge is on the social and no judge is on Instagram or Facebook. But if they are not there, their friends are there, somebody will be telling them. So even if you’re not there on social media, you’re still there. Kuch prabhav padta hi hai (there is some impact).

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia: Agar aap isko daba doge toh fir university university kahan rahegi (If you suppress, university will not remain a university). Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia: Agar aap isko daba doge toh fir university university kahan rahegi (If you suppress, university will not remain a university).

Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan strongly defended student dissent, calling threats of punitive action against students asking questions ‘unconstitutional’ and a ‘misuse of power.’ Should a sitting Supreme Court judge or a High Court judge be addressing the public? And your take on student dissent.

Sudhanshu Dhulia: I 100% agree with what Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan has said. It’s very courageous; it’s an apt comment that has been made. I totally agree. Now, regarding your second question, how much judges should speak? There has to be certain restraint considering the nature of the job that a judge do, because sometimes these matters come before you and then you are in a fix whether you have already made a comment on that. Those difficulties are there. A certain degree of restraint has to be there among judges, no doubt about that.

But then don’t forget, a judge is also a citizen of this country. The very fact that he’s a judge of a higher court, a constitutional court, doesn’t mean that he ceases to be a citizen. So it has to be seen in that context as well. Who would disagree with this statement? Why should you punish dissenting universities? All of us have been to universities. Imagine the day you enter a university. Don’t you find a difference in the atmosphere in a university and your school life? And what is the difference? The difference is of critical thinking. It is for the first time when you enter a college or a university that there is a critical thinking is developed. And not just in the classroom.

If you’re fortunate to get a good teacher who’d vet your desire to learn more apart from the lecture he gives, he or she gives. But outside the classroom, in the chai addas, in the corridors, in the libraries. Professor Rajeev Bhargava has used a very wonderful term: that it’s a place where people are in continuous conversation with one another. And where do you find this continuous conversation but in a university campus? So university toh dissent ke like hoti hee hai (university is meant for dissent). It is meant to raise dissenting voices.

When we were students, if something is happening in El Salvador, there would be placards. If the students in a university are dissenting it and standing in support and solidarity of something, against oppression and such, I think that’s speaks volume about the awakening. That’s good. Agar aap isko daba doge toh fir university university kahan rahegi (If you suppress, university will not remain a university). A line has to be drawn between dissent and outright sedition or things like that, or crossing the line that the state has to decide.

Sedition has bene kept in abeyance. Should it be completely be done away with?

Sudhanshu Dhulia: My grandfather was charged for sedition. He was a freedom fighter and a journalist. The old colonial law, they should be given up. These are archaic and oppressive laws of the colonial era.

You were part of a Supreme Court bench which questioned the government about the delay in judicial appointments. Keeping in mind the delays and the dearth of judges in the higher judiciary, do you have recommendations to bring in more transparency in the judicial appointment system?

Sudhanshu Dhulia: Right now we have a collegium system that’s working, and although there is much that needs to be done there as well. Yes, some changes needs to be done, in the manner in which the judges are being recommended to High Courts and the Supreme Court. Some changes are required; some transparency is required. But that’s a subject for a larger discussion and larger debate. These appointments should not be delayed. Once a collegium recommends certain names, unless the government has very strong reasons to something, some reports against the judge, in normal circumstances, they should not be stopped. There you can use the word then the “rarest of rare”, which otherwise should not be.